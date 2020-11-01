Community leaders look forward to Grand Island as health care hub

The new Grand Island Regional Medical Center is being received with the support and well wishes of Grand Island’s community leaders.
Dave Taylor, Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. president, said the addition will add to the region’s health care offerings.
“Grand Island has long since been a health care hub in Central Nebraska. The development of Grand Island Regional Medical Center and its campus will further enhance our area’s draw, both from a customer and talent recruitment standpoint,” he said.
GIRMC promises to serve as an anchor for its Prairieview Street locations, Taylor said, and will spark further development along the Highway 281 corridor towards Interstate 80.
“The corridor is ready for development as city utilities have already been extended along the highway,” he said. “We encourage and support business growth in all sectors and look forward to continued growth.”
Pam Lancaster, Hall County Board of Commissioners chair, said she is proud of all the medical services being offered to the community.
“We have some extremely fine doctors. The fact that now they have two facilities out of which they can work is fabulous,” she said. “I’m pleased as can be to see that we have an additional facility that will offer these great services.”
The addition will offer convenience to the city’s south side residents, Lancaster said.
“As this community grows, the people who live on the south end of town will have closer access to medical assistance,” she said. “This community, no matter where you’re located, is going to be fairly close to a medical facility and great emergency services. It’s just wonderful.”
Cindy Johnson, Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce president, said the new GIRMC will be a benefit to the local economy.
“We’re all about commerce,” she said. “Any time there’s an industry expansion or a business expansion, we’re excited about that. What that does is provide more options for consumers, more opportunities for employees, and it generally builds a stronger community.”
The GIACC does not take a position on how many hospitals Grand Island should have, instead emphasizing the importance of competition in every industry.
“We look at this as being not unlike competition among retail stores, groceries or professional services,” Johnson said.
Some concern does exist that the community may not be able to produce enough employees required to staff more than one medical facility, along with specialty and general clinics in the area.
“We really have to ramp that up,” Johnson said. “It’s a function of not just a community college or institution like a hospital or clinic, but rather the entire community. We don’t gain anything when we just move people from one job to another job.”
Brad Mellema, Grand Island/Hall County Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director, said the new regional medical center will be a boon to area tourism, as well.
“Any time a sector of our community improves or expands, it’s a good thing for tourism,” he said. “With the new facility comes a whole bevy of activity for salespeople and medical people who would utilize the areas that are important to us.”
He added, “It’s a good sign of progress for our community for the services that can be offered, so we’re excited about it.”
