Community leaders look forward to Grand Island as health care hub

The addition will offer convenience to the city’s south side residents, Lancaster said.

“As this community grows, the people who live on the south end of town will have closer access to medical assistance,” she said. “This community, no matter where you’re located, is going to be fairly close to a medical facility and great emergency services. It’s just wonderful.”

Cindy Johnson, Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce president, said the new GIRMC will be a benefit to the local economy.

“We’re all about commerce,” she said. “Any time there’s an industry expansion or a business expansion, we’re excited about that. What that does is provide more options for consumers, more opportunities for employees, and it generally builds a stronger community.”

The GIACC does not take a position on how many hospitals Grand Island should have, instead emphasizing the importance of competition in every industry.

“We look at this as being not unlike competition among retail stores, groceries or professional services,” Johnson said.

Some concern does exist that the community may not be able to produce enough employees required to staff more than one medical facility, along with specialty and general clinics in the area.