Community leaders report on COVID-19 response, plans for future at update

“They had been sick, maybe didn’t know what was going on and did not want to seek care, so they came in when they were very sick,” Brown said. “Their oxygen was low and needed rapid intubation. Those seemed to be the two bigger categories that we saw at that time.”

She said people still are getting sick with COVID-19, but that the CDHD is not seeing the death rates it was seeing in March and April due to it not hitting vulnerable patients as much as before and people not going into doctors’ offices as sick as they were at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, with people being on ventilators, we know the mortality (rate) still is about 50%. So if you are on a ventilator, you have a 50% chance of surviving, which has held true throughout the nation and here in our community,” Brown said.

Steinke said personal protective equipment has become more difficult to obtain and the costs for medical providers have gone up. COVID-19 test availability has fluctuated over time.

“It got a lot better” over time, she said. “For a little while, we had so many tests. We could do families that have been exposed and it felt wonderful to rule people in or out. But that has gotten a little shorter again.”