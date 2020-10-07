Community leaders report on COVID-19 response, plans for future at update

The public was able to learn more about how the Grand Island community has responded, and will continue to respond, to COVID-19 at a news conference Tuesday morning.
Teresa Anderson, health director for the Central District Health Department, said the purpose of the update was to help the community “plan now for the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.” She was joined by various health, business and educational leaders at the news conference.
“We know that COVID is real and the pandemic is not over,” Anderson said. “We know that we made it through a rough spring and summer and because we united as a community of kindness and care, we came out on the other side of the pandemic surge stronger and more prepared.”
She said she expects CDHD to see more cases heading into fall and winter. According to data released by the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine scientists and physicians, Nebraska currently is sixth in the nation for daily cases per capita.
“We do not know how many cases we will see or how high the curve will be, but we know that planning for it and taking measures to limit the impact of COVID on our community will reduce those numbers,” Anderson said.
Early response leads to lessons later learned
Dr. Rebecca Steinke, a physician with Family Practice of Grand Island, said that in March, when COVID-19 spiked on the coasts, the Grand Island medical community watched news from around the world. She said that while she feels the medical community had adequate time to prepare for the coronavirus, “it is hard to prepare for the unknown.”
Steinke said the initial response to COVID-19 in March “felt like going to a new city” in that it was scary, full of unknowns and medical professionals had to rethink their decisions and actions as they learned more about the virus.
“Leading scientists actually had to change their recommendations,” she said. “It felt like they were going back on their word or making different statements, but it doesn’t mean that they were wrong. That is how science works; it is self-corrected. If you are lost in a new town and hit a dead end, you back up, take a new path and correct it.”
In the first few days of seeing COVID-19 cases, Steinke said, Family Practice “completely readjusted” how it saw patients. They had patients come in a different entrance and even set up a different clinic where people were screened at the door.
“They were seen by one provider, a nurse and a lab person, so that way, they were not impacting everyone up at our regular clinic and we could preserve PPE,” Steinke said. “In our own office, we saw tests and supplies grow a lot more scarce. We had to advocate and decide who needed a test. That was a really rotten spot to be in.”
Dr. Jennifer Brown, an internist at Nebraska Medicine, said that when COVID-19 cases surged in March and April, the coronavirus hit the medically vulnerable — nursing home residents — and doctors also saw a number of people coming to their offices who were “incredibly late in their illness.”
“They had been sick, maybe didn’t know what was going on and did not want to seek care, so they came in when they were very sick,” Brown said. “Their oxygen was low and needed rapid intubation. Those seemed to be the two bigger categories that we saw at that time.”
She said people still are getting sick with COVID-19, but that the CDHD is not seeing the death rates it was seeing in March and April due to it not hitting vulnerable patients as much as before and people not going into doctors’ offices as sick as they were at the beginning of the pandemic.
“Unfortunately, with people being on ventilators, we know the mortality (rate) still is about 50%. So if you are on a ventilator, you have a 50% chance of surviving, which has held true throughout the nation and here in our community,” Brown said.
Steinke said personal protective equipment has become more difficult to obtain and the costs for medical providers have gone up. COVID-19 test availability has fluctuated over time.
“It got a lot better” over time, she said. “For a little while, we had so many tests. We could do families that have been exposed and it felt wonderful to rule people in or out. But that has gotten a little shorter again.”
Steinke said research shows pre-symptomatic people still can spread COVID-19, so that is why continuing to wear a mask and maintaining proper social distancing is important in preventing further spread. She encouraged the public to continue to take these actions.
Support Local Journalism
Brown echoed Steinke’s comments.
“I think we all have ‘pandemic fatigue’ and are all sick of wearing masks,” Brown said. “Here in the medical community, we feel that way. Our families are going to school and wearing masks, as well as everyone in the community. I think the one thing that is important to remember now, though, is we actually know how to stop the spread of this virus.”
GIPS doing ‘everything possible’ to keep school open
Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover said that when the district had to close its school buildings in March and move to e-learning, it was a devastating time for educators and students, as well as the community.
Grover said, through collaboration with staff members, town hall meetings and surveys, the district knew it “had to do everything possible to get students back at school learning in the fall for their academic and social and emotional well-being.”
She said GIPS created a 150-member design team of district leaders and staff members from all levels of the district to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was through this team, that GIPS was able to create GIPS Reimagined, its school reopening plan.
Since the beginning of the school year in August, Grover said, GIPS has had to quarantine 105 staff members for a total of 1,050 missed days. She said none of these exposures can be traced back to any of the district’s schools.
“So far, we have not had COVID spread in our schools and we do not want to have it,” she said. “We believe this is because of our safety protocols and we are willing to do our part.”
Grover said that with the increase in COVID-19 cases, now is not the time for the district to let its guard down.
“This is not the time to loosen our protocols,” she said. “It is actually time to tighten them up due to the increase in cases.”
COVID-19 led to business challenges
Mark Porter, a local Farmers Insurance agent, said that he first opened his insurance agency on March 1 as planned before having to close to the public on March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“At that time, I made the difficult decision to lock the doors to help keep my clients and staff safe,” Porter said.
While his office was closed to the public, he said, he and one other staff member continued to work there during the pandemic and assist clients via phone and/or email.
On June 1, Porter reopened his office as COVID-19 restrictions began to be lifted. He sanitizes the office after each client visit and wears a mask if the client requests that he do so.
“With the projections that we will have another rise in cases, I have plans in place to go back to locking the doors to the public and, if needed, to work from home,” he said.
Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce, said Grand Island businesses have “done a great job” during the past six or seven months at adjusting to all the different policies, procedures and processes they needed to implement and change due to the pandemic.
“Their concerns were not only for themselves and the safety of their employees, but also for the health of their business,” Johnson said. “They knew that if they did not manage the challenges or the potential for COVID in their operations, they would not have a business to come back to.
“So they implemented policies and made changes to those. Everyone was willing and able to continue to move the bar on what they could do to be more effective in fighting the COVID virus within their organizations.”
She said she worked with a number of small businesses to help them make various decisions and policies related to the pandemic.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.