Community mural project coming to Grand Island's Railside

CHI Health St. Francis, civic center, Grand Island City Hall, Central Community College, St. Mary’s Cathedral the Grand Island Public Library.
They're all places Steve Anderson, board president of Grand Island Partnership for the Arts, rattled off a list of Grand Island locations hosting public art.
If all goes as Grand Island residents Sharena Arriola Anson and Karen Neppl plan, in spring 2022 Railside will have another example to add to Anderson’s list. Arriola Anson and Neppl are spearheading a project to add a mural encompassing 3,000 square feet of exterior wall on a building located between Walnut and Cedar streets, approximately 1 1/2 blocks west of Railside Plaza.
The women won’t be creating the art themselves necessarily. It will be a community project by offering 20 — 10-foot by 8-foot — spots to artists with ideas “eye-catching, colorful” and “engaging,” Arriola Anson said.
“Engaging” is key in public art, something already known to Neppl, as she is the artist behind Wings Across the Heartland, which lets anyone within photograph distance from her wall paintings to get their wings. The project has brought buzz and enthusiasm throughout the area.
Anderson said there have been other successful public art projects scattered about Grand Island that keep people engaged. “I know at the airport team there have been several pictures that take people sitting on that park bench with Albert Einstein. It’s something that people like. And again, as the town grows, I think it’s more important.”
Having a mural in that particular spot (“It’s been an eyesore for Grand Island for a long, long time. It needs something,” Neppl said) was born out of seeing things through the eyes of the pandemic, Arriola Anson said. “It just started out as an idea. Post-COVID you really started looking in and around you. There are a lot of opportunities for public art around the city.”
Anderson also said the community is filled with opportunities. “I think anything we can do to beautify Grand Island and make art is important. Supporting art projects doesn’t just mean paintings and bronzes, but it could be flower gardens, it can be a concert, it can be things of this nature.
“(The mural) is just something to kind of beautify this area over here, which I thought was a good idea.”
Railside has been bustling with activity, improvements and enhancements in recent years, making the “eyesore” spot ideal, Arriola Anson said of the space, now painted white. “We want people to be drawn to the wall,” she said.
Organizers’ hopes are that local artists are drawn to the project.
“We have great artists in Grand Island and the surrounding areas,” Arriola Anson said. “I’m excited to see how many come out of the woodwork.”
The artists who do come out of the “call to artists” woodwork will have a chance to celebrate the Grand Island community, Neppl said. “We want a positive impact – something uplifting. We want to see what the artist’s vision is for Grand Island.”
Twenty spots will offer different interpretations, but Neppl said it will still come together as one. “Once we pick the 20 we’ll make the arrangement so it fits together.”
A committee will select the final 20 artists. The exterior wall reserved has been cleaned up and painted white, begging for the touch of an artist’s brush – or 20.
There is the question of funding, though. According to Arriola Anson, the project is in the grant-writing stage. While public art might not be free to create, having it free for enjoyment enriches a community, especially a growing one, Anderson said. “Art is something that enhances the quality of life in a town is, well, if you look at towns like Kansas City, or like Denver, there’s lots of public art around a lot of places. And we’re starting to get some of that.”
“As we get bigger, we want our residents and our business people and our visitors to this town, whether they be business visitors, or just friends and relatives, to look around and say, ‘Wow, this is a neat town.’”
With or without COVID lenses on, there are gems scattered throughout Grand Island, but there are more artists and art enthusiasts out there ready to contribute, Arriola Anson said. “Immediate support has been pretty exciting.”
Neppl seemed to agree, saying, “The arts are alive and well in Grand Island.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.