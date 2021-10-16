Community mural project coming to Grand Island's Railside

Having a mural in that particular spot (“It’s been an eyesore for Grand Island for a long, long time. It needs something,” Neppl said) was born out of seeing things through the eyes of the pandemic, Arriola Anson said. “It just started out as an idea. Post-COVID you really started looking in and around you. There are a lot of opportunities for public art around the city.”

Anderson also said the community is filled with opportunities. “I think anything we can do to beautify Grand Island and make art is important. Supporting art projects doesn’t just mean paintings and bronzes, but it could be flower gardens, it can be a concert, it can be things of this nature.

“(The mural) is just something to kind of beautify this area over here, which I thought was a good idea.”

Railside has been bustling with activity, improvements and enhancements in recent years, making the “eyesore” spot ideal, Arriola Anson said of the space, now painted white. “We want people to be drawn to the wall,” she said.

Organizers’ hopes are that local artists are drawn to the project.

“We have great artists in Grand Island and the surrounding areas,” Arriola Anson said. “I’m excited to see how many come out of the woodwork.”