Community protests new Grand Island trailer wash at City Council meeting

A request by MidAmerica Washout for a conditional use permit to bring a new livestock trailer wash to 4009 W. Wood River Rd. was rejected by Grand Island City Council Tuesday.

The site has disused waste water lagoons formerly owned by Bosselman Enterprises and sold to the Dodge City, Kansas, company to use for a trailer washout facility.

Regional Planning Commissioner approved recommending the permit to council.

The city council previously approved adding trailer washout facilities to the AG-2 zoning district there in anticipation of the permit request.

The new business was protested by community members at Tuesday’s council meeting, though.

Craig Dixson of Central Nebraska Truck Wash spoke against granting the permit.

“I’m concerned about the environmental impact potentially of overflow of waste from the lagoon,” he said. “In addition to that, we have a cattle wash already here in Grand Island, just a half mile from JBS. That location is already a city-approved and maintained location. The control of any waste that comes from these cattle trucks is going to be contained a lot better right there.”

Jolene Bockmann spoke against the permit, noting the ag-river corridor overlay in the permit use area.

The district is intended to “protect the environmentally sensitive lands along the Platte River corridor” and promotes “development of non-agricultural land uses, which are compatible with maintaining the water quality and scenic property of the river corridor.”

“This property is right in that location. This facility is not going to fall into that category. It’s not going to improve scenic quality. It’s not going to help the water quality, as well,” she said.

MidAmerica Owner Chad Ruda of Ames defended bringing a new washout to Grand Island. Ruda said he has been in business for 15 years and has five other successful locations.

“We’ve never had any issues with illegal discharges or discharges into drinking water or rivers,” he said. “I’ve got letters from all the cities were in. I’m not going to say there’s not odor, but the odor is super contained. You’ve got to get really close to smell them.”

Bosselman Enterprises CEO Charlie Bosselman explained the amount of volume being put for the former truck stop was “substantially more than the truck wash will ever do.”

“It’s part of the reason we switched over to city sewer. We were outgrowing that system so much because of all the growth we had,” he said.

Ed Nierodzik spoke in support of the new business.

“I’ve been a customer of Chad’s for a long time, hauling livestock. His facilities are the ones I prefer to go to, if I have a choice in the matter,” he said. “If I ever have a problem, I can call Chad and he’ll fix those problems. If someone didn’t do a good job on my trailer, he’s the guy who answers the phone.”

He added, “I think he’d be a good neighbor for you guys in Grand Island.”

Council Member Mitch Nickerson said he’s been supportive of the project from the start.

“I did drive out and look at the site,” he said. “I was particularly concerned about how far is it from the proposed Sports Complex and it’s a mile to that intersection. Lagoons are still farther down the road from there. The distance to me seemed like it’s adequate.”

Council Member Chuck Haase said the issue is “all the things I heard about the property” and its zoning jurisdiction.

“It’s a location problem for me,” he said. “Usually, when the council has a two-mile zoning jurisdiction it is about to try to bring in urban things into this zone, so when the city limits build out it’s urban in nature, not rural in nature. This is really an ag issue out there, and it’s not really a city issue.”

He added, “This needs to be with the county, and not necessarily with the city.”

A motion to approve the conditional use permit failed with a 2-7 vote, with Nickerson and Mark Stelk in favor, and Haase, Bethany Guzinski, Michelle Fitzke, Maggie Mendoza and Jason Conley voting against.