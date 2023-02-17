The company that employed children to clean 13 meat processing facilities in eight states, including JBS in Grand Island, has paid $1.5 million in civil penalties.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Packers Sanitation Services Inc., based in Kieler, Wisconsin, employed at least 102 children in hazardous occupations and had them working overnight shifts at the 13 meat processing facilities. The employees were 13 to 17 years old.

The largest penalty assessed was $408,726 for 27 affected minors at JBS in Grand Island.

Packers Sanitation Services is one of the nation’s largest food safety sanitation services providers.

The employer’s payment of civil money penalties is the result of the Wage and Hour Division investigation of the food sanitation contractor.

"The division found that children were working with hazardous chemicals and cleaning meat processing equipment including back saws, brisket saws and head splitters," says a news release. "Investigators learned at least three minors suffered injuries while working for Packers Sanitation Services.

Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, the department assessed Packers Sanitation Services $15,138 for each minor-aged employee who was employed in violation of the law. The amount is the maximum civil money penalty allowed under federal law.

The division began the Packers Sanitation Services investigation in August 2022. On Nov. 9, 2022, the Solicitor’s Office filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska based on evidence that the company – which provides cleaning services under contract to some of the nation’s largest meat and poultry producers – had employed at least 31 children, from 13 to 17 years of age, in hazardous occupations to clean dangerous powered equipment during overnight shifts at JBS USA plants in Grand Island and Worthington, Minn., and at Turkey Valley Farms in Marshall, Minn.

U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard responded by issuing a temporary restraining order on Nov. 10, 2022, forbidding the company and its employees from committing child labor violations.

On Dec. 6, 2022, the U.S. District Court of Nebraska entered a consent order and judgment, in which the employer agreed to comply with the Fair Labor Standards Act's child labor provisions in all of its operations nationwide, and to take significant steps to ensure future compliance with the law, including employing an outside compliance specialist.

Packers Sanitation Services paid the $1.5 million in civil money penalties on Feb. 16.

“The child labor violations in this case were systemic and reached across eight states, and clearly indicate a corporate-wide failure by Packers Sanitation Services at all levels,” Principal Deputy Wage and Hour Administrator Jessica Looman says in a news release. “These children should never have been employed in meat packing plants and this can only happen when employers do not take responsibility to prevent child labor violations from occurring in the first place.”

“Our investigation found Packers Sanitation Services’ systems flagged some young workers as minors, but the company ignored the flags. When the Wage and Hour Division arrived with warrants, the adults – who had recruited, hired and supervised these children – tried to derail our efforts to investigate their employment practices,” said Wage and Hour Regional Administrator Michael Lazzeri in Chicago.

A penalty of $15,138 was assessed for one minor at Gibbon Packing Co. in Gibbon. Packers Sanitation Services was fined $75,690 for five minors at Greater Omaha Packing Co. in Omaha.

The other processing plants are operated by George's Inc., Tyson Food, Maple Leaf Farms, Cargill and Buckhead Meat of Minnesota.

“The Department of Labor has made it absolutely clear that violations of child labor laws will not be tolerated,” Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda says in the news release. “No child should ever be subject to the conditions found in this investigation. The courts have upheld the department’s rightful authority to execute federal court-approved search warrants and compelled this employer to change their hiring practices to ensure compliance with the law. Let this case be a powerful reminder that all workers in the United States are entitled to the protections of the Fair Labor Standards Act and that an employer who violates wage laws will be held accountable.”