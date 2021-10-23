Compass Nebraska honored for Grand Island foster care efforts

Compass Nebraska was honored Friday by the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce for its ongoing foster care efforts locally and across the region.
A special ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Third City Church.
Compass Nebraska, based in Kearney, is a foster care and family services organization that partners mainly with Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to provide services to “families in crisis.”
The need for these services in Hall County is great, said Savannah Lyon, director of engagement and promotions.
“There’s been an increase in kids going into care,” she said. “We want to bring awareness and recruit foster homes. We also have a need for staff in the area to help families.”
Family services are crucial to Grand Island businesses, GIACC President Cindy Johnson said.
“Organizations that deal with families and children play a key role in our community,” she said. “When people think of businesses associated with the chamber, they think of larger businesses, like our manufacturing companies, or small retail businesses, but there’s a whole sector of companies that are human service oriented.”
Providing the tools that help to strengthen families is more important than ever, Johnson told The Independent.
“It impacts every facet of our lives that business is concerned about,” she said. “Business likes stability. We like to know what’s going to happen. We like decision-makers to be making decisions that acknowledge and recognize that stability that business finds important. If you’re investing hundreds of thousands of dollars, you want to know that your community is going to look the same year over year.”
Lyon touted CarePortal, which launched in October 2020. The online platform connects people in need with people who can help.
“An HHS worker or a school social worker, or other child welfare professional, comes across a need that a family has in the community, and maybe it’s a bed or help with transportation,” she explained. “They can put that need into the platform and it gets sent out to churches, but also businesses and individuals can participate.”
Poverty is more often social than it is economical, Lyon said.
“A lot of times people are remaining in poverty and in crisis because they lack social supports to be able to help them get out of that,” she said. “CarePortal is an opportunity to connect people to meet not only tangible needs, but also those relational needs.”
These needs are increasing locally.
Through July, more than 150 kids were in foster care in Grand Island, Lyon said.
There has been a 17% increase in the last year of kids in foster care in Compass’s coverage area, which includes Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney and Broken Bow.
“That’s more significant than most other areas in Nebraska. Other areas were more like 10%,” she said. “We haven’t had an increase in people available to serve those families, either.”
Compass’s work in Grand Island is done in homes and through partners such as Third City Church, which hosts foster parent training.
“The state doesn’t pay providers, especially out in greater Nebraska, what it actually costs to provide those services,” Lyon said. “We have to raise additional funds to provide the services that the state is actually asking us to provide.”
Compass is grateful to be recognized by the GIACC, Lyon said.
“The chamber has been incredibly supportive of us,” she said. “We are really excited about partnering with businesses and other organizations just to be able to bring awareness to the need of foster homes and the needs of children in foster care.”
For more information about Compass, visit www.compassnebraska.org.