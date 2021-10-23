Compass Nebraska honored for Grand Island foster care efforts

“It impacts every facet of our lives that business is concerned about,” she said. “Business likes stability. We like to know what’s going to happen. We like decision-makers to be making decisions that acknowledge and recognize that stability that business finds important. If you’re investing hundreds of thousands of dollars, you want to know that your community is going to look the same year over year.”

Lyon touted CarePortal, which launched in October 2020. The online platform connects people in need with people who can help.

“An HHS worker or a school social worker, or other child welfare professional, comes across a need that a family has in the community, and maybe it’s a bed or help with transportation,” she explained. “They can put that need into the platform and it gets sent out to churches, but also businesses and individuals can participate.”

Poverty is more often social than it is economical, Lyon said.

“A lot of times people are remaining in poverty and in crisis because they lack social supports to be able to help them get out of that,” she said. “CarePortal is an opportunity to connect people to meet not only tangible needs, but also those relational needs.”

These needs are increasing locally.