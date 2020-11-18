Complaint against BNSF dismissed

“I believe this took care of both problems. The problems on the east side and west side of Grand Island,” he said.

A public hearing in February in Grand Island resulted in an investigation.

Among the complaints were that the trains were stopping and blocking intersections, forcing residents to take lengthy detours, and the position of the resting trains caused the gate bells to ring for several hours.

PSC issued the complaints against the three railroads in June.

UPRR and NCRC both offered plans to handle their trains so they are not blocking crossings.

The section of track affected was between St. Paul Road and Sky Park Road, Airport Road east to past Fourth Street East.

PSC Chair Mary Ridder, in a statement released Tuesday, commended BNSF.

“We appreciate BNSF’s efforts to find a workable solution to this problem,” Ridder said, “but we are dismayed that BNSF failed to listen to the concerns of the community and only worked to find a solution once confronted with a formal complaint.”

With the plan submitted by BNSF, crossings should not be blocked in the future, Ridder said, though the commission will remain diligent.

“We will continue to monitor the situation,” she said, “and encourage area residents, local government officials and emergency responders to contact us should any further issues arise.”

