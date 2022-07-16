Comprehensive plan kickoff Tuesday in Doniphan

The Hall County Regional Planning Commission will host its project kickoff meeting for the new comprehensive plan on Tuesday, July 19, at the Doniphan Event Center, 103 E. Pine St., in Doniphan.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be attended by team members from Marvin Planning Consultants. The intent is to inform the public regarding the process which will be undertaken over the course of the next 18 months or so.

The public is invited to attend and there will be a question-and-answer period following the presentation.

For more information, contact Keith Marvin with Marvin Planning Consultants at 404-606-6405 or Chad Nabity, Hall County regional planning director, at 308-385-5240.