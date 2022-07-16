 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Comprehensive plan kickoff Tuesday in Doniphan

  • 0
Doniphan Area Event Center
INDEPENDENT FILE

The Hall County Regional Planning Commission will host its project kickoff meeting for the new comprehensive plan on Tuesday, July 19, at the Doniphan Event Center, 103 E. Pine St., in Doniphan.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be attended by team members from Marvin Planning Consultants. The intent is to inform the public regarding the process which will be undertaken over the course of the next 18 months or so.

The public is invited to attend and there will be a question-and-answer period following the presentation.

For more information, contact Keith Marvin with Marvin Planning Consultants at 404-606-6405 or Chad Nabity, Hall County regional planning director, at 308-385-5240.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts