Comstock Windmill Festival opens June 9

COMSTOCK — The 21st Comstock Windmill Festival kicks off Thursday, June 9, with additional acts just announced to the line-up.

Opening Thursday night is Niki Rezac. Niki’s first single, “Where Have I Been All My Life” was released in December 2018, and her album was released in May 2022. Also performing Thursday night, The Frontmen of Country features three singers from three of the top country bands of the ‘90s: Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas and Richie McDonald of Lonestar. All have garnered Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Vocal Group of the Year honors, and have compiled 30 number one singles.

Joining The Frontmen will be up-and-comer Ian Flanigan, following a long list of “The Voice” winners and finalists, Flanigan carries on a Comstock Festival tradition.

Just added to the Friday night line-up is Ricochet. The band’s distinctive musical style and intricate harmonies has earned them recognition as one of the most popular vocal groups in country music. Jerrod Niemann also performs Friday night. After almost a decade as a major-label artist, Nashville hit-maker Niemann has put his heart on his sleeve with the patriotic anthem, “Old Glory.” From Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association and CMT Award nominations, to headlining and touring with some of country’s hottest acts — Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, and Keith Urban — Niemann continues to make his mark.

Opening Saturday is local favorite Kaylyn Sahs. In 2019 Sahs released her first Nashville recorded and produced single, “Country Side,” and in 2021 her fans voted her as a nominee for the 16th Annual Omaha Entertainment Arts Awards for Outstanding Country. Also featured Saturday is the ever-popular Thompson Square, with number one hits, “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not,” and “If I Didn’t Have You,” multi-platinum international success, and honors as Vocal Duo of the Year from both the ACM and CMA Awards. Their new album was released in February 2022.

Coming back by popular demand for a second year in a row will be Allie Colleen. Her stage presence and incredible musical talent make her a shining Country star of the future.

C. J. Solar celebrated his first number one country single last year as a songwriter with Morgan Wallen’s “Up Down” smash hit featuring Florida Georgia Line. The song garnered C. J. an ASCAP Award and the Nashville Songwriters Award for “10 Songs I Wish I’d Written.” He co-wrote Jason Aldean’s “I Don’t Drink Anymore.”

Extreme Bull Riding will return Saturday afternoon.

The Comstock Windmill Festival continues to be held at the original location, located at 2nd Wind Ranch, three miles north of Comstock.

The festival will offer camping, both electrical and primitive, food vendors, beer tents and additional vendors. Festival tickets and camping may be purchased in advance. Go to windmillfestival.com, or call 308-628-4107 or 308-370-1023.