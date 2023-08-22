The Oak Ridge Boys, a Wellness Festival and “Backyard Farmer” will highlight Older Nebraskans Day, Monday, Aug. 28, at the Nebraska State Fair.

“Older Nebraskans Day is a staple at the State Fair for our much-valued older fairgoers,” said Keaton Irwin, sales director. “Each year, we welcome several different touring groups from across the state to come together and enjoy all the fair has to offer.”

That includes the Wellness Festival, which begins at 9 a.m.

This annual event includes more than 25 vendors offering information, free items and treats. This year, the Wellness Festival booths will be outside the Heartland Events Center, lining the way to this year’s concert, which will follow at 2 p.m.

The legendary Oak Ridge Boys will entertain fans as part of the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series. Known for upbeat songs such as “Elvira” and “American Made,” the Oaks have scored 12 gold, three platinum and one double platinum albums, as well as Grammy, Dove, CMA and ACM awards.

This concert is sold out.

After the concert, fairgoers can head over to Raising Nebraska in the Nebraska Building for “Backyard Farmer,” Nebraska Public Media’s popular lawn and gardening show.

“Backyard Farmer” experts will answer questions during a Q&A at 4:15 p.m. and stick around for the show’s taping at 5 p.m. The show recorded at the State Fair will air on Thursday, Aug. 31.

With the theme “Whatever Your Flavor,” the Nebraska State Fair is Aug. 25-Sept. 4 in Grand Island. For more information, go to StateFair.org.