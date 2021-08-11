Concert with Skid Row, Warrant added to Nebraska State Fair lineup

Skid Row and Warrant will perform Tuesday, Aug. 31, at the Heartland Events Center during the Nebraska State Fair.

The concert is the result of a collaboration between the Nebraska State Fair and 40 North Tap + Grille.

“The Nebraska State Fair counts on partnerships in just about everything we do, but this is the first time we’ve undertaken such an agreement in our concert series,” said Nebraska State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg. “I believe this opens the door for even greater opportunities in the future.”

Ogg said live concerts are an integral part of what the Nebraska State Fair does and complement all the other “great offerings from youth livestock to fair food to the carnival midway.”

Jay Vavricek, owner of 40 North Tap + Grille said, “We couldn’t be more pleased to be a part of this tremendous rock concert experience at the Nebraska State Fair, with two concerts for the price of one.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vavricek said it’s a collaboration that’s a “win/win for the State Fair and 40 North, creating an exciting entertainment opportunity for fairgoers from throughout Nebraska.”