Conestoga Mall blight study advances to Grand Island City Council

A blighted and substandard study for Conestoga Mall was approved by the Regional Planning Commission Wednesday night.

The study will appear before Grand Island City Council for action on Oct. 25.

A $200 million redevelopment of the Grand Island mall is being pursued by Omaha-based Woodsonia Real Estate.

Woodsonia has the property under contract from owner Namdar Reality of New York.

The major project is based on two critical factors: approval of the blighted and substandard status, and approval of tax increment financing support.

"Redevelopment of that property is not going to happen without some sort of public assistance," said Regional Planner Chad Nabity at Wednesday's meeting.

Drew Snyder of Woodsonia described the project Wednesday as "exciting."

"We have been working on the Conestoga Mall for a little over six months. It's an exciting project, a large mixed-use project," he said. "We're not at a point where we're ready to share any plans or details on the project."

He added, :As the project progresses, the plan and incentive requests will all come out simultaneously."

Snyder told RPC members that the mall itself is "functionally obsolete."

"Enclosed malls, as everyone knows, are sort of a thing of the past," he said. "Our plan is to really do a major renovation and modernization of the mall structure, bring in new tenants and new users, really just completely change what's there today."

Woodsonia has spent "a lot of time and money" understanding the existing mall and its tenant base, added Snyder.

A major retailer is also being pursued as an anchor for the site, explained Woodsonia partner Mitch Hohlen to Grand Island City Council on Sept. 13.

"Right now the project is anchored by a 150,000 square foot new-to-market retailer," he said. "I know nobody knows who that is, but it is an exciting opportunity, we think, for Grand Island."

Plans for Conestoga include new interiors, exteriors and parking lot.

There would also be new developments, including a four-level multi-family unit on the north side of the property and more retail spaces.

To accommodate this, they would raze the vacant Sears and Napoli's restaurant spaces.

"We do have demand for potentially 85,000 to 100,000 of new retail to market and we are in discussion with a few hotel groups, as well," said Hohlen.

The project cannot go forward without community support, said Snyder.

"Declaring it blighted and then extremely blighted is a critical first step to us being able to ask the city to consider the use of TIF," he said.

The study, completed by Marvin Planning Consultants, covers the area between State Street and 13th Street, and between Highway 281 and Webb Road, and can be declared blighted and substandard, said Nabity.

"It does include more than just the mall," he said. "It might have been easier to do it if it was just the mall, because things like the new Runza wouldn't have shown up in that, but the whole area does qualify with buildings that are more than 40 years old."

The mall was built in 1972, which is well over the 40-year threshold for the designation.

An "extremely blighted" study for the area will also advance to City Council, following RPC approval Wednesday.

The status requires three things, said Nabity: that the area has been declared blighted and substandard, has an unemployment rate of twice the state's unemployment rate, based on U.S. Census data, and has a poverty rate of 20% or more.

"The areas identified in that study are areas that meet all three of those criteria," he said.

Nabity expects a TIF application for the project to appear before Community Redevelopment Authority in November.