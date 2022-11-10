Conestoga Mall blight study gets Grand Island City Council approval

A blight study and an extremely blight study for Conestoga Mall were approved by Grand Island City Council Tuesday with 9-1 votes.

Council Member Mike Paulick voted against both studies.

The blight study, completed by Marvin Planning Consultants, covers the area between State Street and 13th Street, and between Highway 281 and Webb Road.

“The mall area does meet the qualifications as blighted and substandard,” said Regional Planner Chad Nabity Tuesday. “One of the major characteristics is buildings that are 40 years old or older. The mall was built in ‘72 (to) ‘74, and most of the development to the north of the mall occurred before 1980, so pretty much all of those buildings out there.”

A $200 million redevelopment of the Grand Island mall is being pursued by Omaha-based Woodsonia Real Estate.

Woodsonia has the property under contract from owner Namdar Reality of New York.

The major project is based on two critical factors: approval of the blighted and substandard status, and approval of tax increment financing support.

Mayor Roger Steele applauded the project Tuesday.

“I think with the loss of the anchors of Sears and Younkers and J.C. Penney, the mall has become functionally obsolete in its current state,” he said.

Council Member Vaughn Minton also voiced support for the redevelopment.

“I’ve been waiting for this for the 10 years I’ve been on the council,” he said. “Every time I drive down (Highway) 281, I tell my wife, we’ve got to do something with that mall,” he said.

Paulick was also supportive of the project, but shared his reservations.

“It’s time. It’s lived its life,” he said. “The unfortunate thing is, I was hoping we would have a couple of meetings on this before we got to this point in the discussions, but I guess we’ll have to wait.”

The extremely blight study identifies five areas within the city that would qualify as “extremely blighted.”

To qualify, an area must have been declared blighted and substandard and meet poverty and unemployment thresholds.

With extremely blighted areas, TIF is extended from 15 to 20 years.

Kurt Elder, a certified planner with the City of Lincoln, who completed the extremely blighted study for Grand Island, explained how he achieved that determination.

The study requires that the blighted area must have 20% or more poverty and have double the state’s unemployment rate.

“How the legislation is written says an average, the study area needs to be ‘an average,’” he said.

The values from two different census tracts in Grand Island average to “come to a rate that fits both of those factors,” said Elder.

Drew Snyder of Woodsonia, at the Oct. 6 meeting of Regional Planning Commission, described the project as “exciting.”

“We have been working on the Conestoga Mall for a little over six months. It’s an exciting project, a large mixed-use project,” he said. “We’re not at a point where we’re ready to share any plans or details on the project.”

He added, “”As the project progresses, the plan and incentive requests will all come out simultaneously.”

Snyder told RPC members that the mall itself is “functionally obsolete.”

“Enclosed malls, as everyone knows, are sort of a thing of the past,” he said. “Our plan is to really do a major renovation and modernization of the mall structure, bring in new tenants and new users, really just completely change what’s there today.”

A major retailer is also being pursued as an anchor for the site, explained Woodsonia partner Mitch Hohlen to City Council on Sept. 13.

Plans for Conestoga include new interiors, exteriors and parking lot.

There would also be new developments, including a four-level multi-family unit on the north side of the property and more retail spaces.

To accommodate this, they would raze the vacant Sears and Napoli’s restaurant spaces.