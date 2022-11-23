Conestoga Mall redevelopment plan approved by Grand Island City Council

Major changes to Conestoga Mall are one step closer to becoming a reality.

Grand Island City Council Tuesday approved a zoning change ordinance for the property and a resolution approving the project's redevelopment plan, each with an 8-0 vote.

Omaha-based Woodsonia Realty has an option from Conestoga Mall owner Namdar Reality to purchase the property and is planning a $220 million redevelopment.

Planned for "Conestoga Marketplace" are a housing complex, hotel, a new major retailer as an anchor store, and turning the interior mall into exterior storefronts.

A public hearing on a zoning change for Conestoga Mall from CD (commercial development) to RD (residential development) was held Tuesday.

"This would permit the proposed different uses on this property," said Regional Planner Chad Nabity, "including development of outlots along 281 and 13th street, demolition of a portion of the existing mall, a new 150,000 sq. ft. anchor at the south end, apartments at the north end, (and) changing the drainage structures."

Nabity noted the ordinance for the zoning change is a little different.

These typically go into effect after publication and 15 days. In this case, said Nabity, it will go into effect when the plat is filed.

"It could be anytime within the next year that that zoning ordinance would become effective," he said. "What that does is it doesn't make any change to the zoning until Woodsonia actually acquires the property and files that plat."

He added, "We don't have to come back and undo things that are done now if this whole deal doesn't happen. This changes the northeast portion of the property to RD zone, and is required to be brought back for additional approvals in the future "when they actually know what they're going to build there."

"They're not at that point yet," said Nabity. "That will have to come back and go through this process again, but this does give them some assurance the council would be willing to let them put residential at this location."

A public hearing on the project's redevelopment plan was also held Tuesday.

This includes tax increment financing and enhanced employment area assistance.

Woodsonia is asking for $28 million in TIF support and $37 million in EEA assistance.

The project will receive $5.5 million in support from City of Grand Island and $4 million from Community Redevelopment Authority. Grow Grand Island is also committing $1 million over two years to the project.

Nabity explained that the city is only "putting together the pieces" in cooperation with Woodsonia and it does not mean the project is guaranteed to happen.

"There are a lot of external forces at play that could still come in and either slow this project down or potentially stop it," he said.

Council Member Mitch Nickerson applauded Nabity on the work that has been done so far on the project.

"Things are moving quickly, but it's not been done in secret," he said. "We've had plenty of public exposure, and I think it's been the right direction for something of this magnitude."

Nickerson called it a "great project" and said he has "not heard one negative comment about it."