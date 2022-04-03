Connect with the Grand Island Public Library during National Library Week

If you haven’t been in to the library lately, it is time to test the waters so to speak.

We are getting ready for our 2022 Summer Reading Program and the theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” You will be seeing some sharks and pirates — aye matey! Our kickoff program is planned for May 23 with Captain Toby Kid at 6 p.m. so save the date, arrr!

In the meantime, before summer begins, today starts National Library Week and the theme is “Connect with Your Library.” Through April 9, this is our special week to highlight the role libraries and our awesome library staff play in transforming lives, and strengthening our community.

There are many ways = we make differences in people’s lives at the library. Maybe it is the technology that we have to offer such as providing someone a computer to do homework or research. A student might need resources like tutor.com, a study room and free Wi-Fi. We have this and many online databases for e-resources, a makerspace for STEAM programs, lapsits and storytimes for our littles, teen programs, Summer Reading Programs for all ages, art shows, meeting rooms, a seed library for exchanging seeds for flower and vegetable planting, beautiful crane sculpture and other art, and a great genealogy area.

So, we begin celebrating NLW on Monday with our Bear Fair for preschoolers and their families. Two sessions run from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7:30 p.m. Kids can bring their teddy bear or another stuffed animal for a bear checkup, bear tales, bear treats, bear aerobics, face painting, bear balloons and more. Our little cubs can learn about fire and police safety, nutrition, eye and dental care, car seat safety, early literacy, and lots more from our community partners. Bear Fair is free.

Tuesday is National Library Workers Day and we have something special for our awesome staff that day.

Wednesday is National Library Outreach Day and we’ll celebrate the outreach the library provides such as homebound delivery, programs with partners in the community, events, preschools, parks and nursing homes. We love making those connections.

Thursday is Connect at Your Library Day. We will provide patrons cookies, tea and lemonade in the afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m.

Friday is Take Action Day for Libraries Day from the ALA site https://www.ala.org/conferencesevents/take-action-for-libraries-day#:~:textLibrary%20advocates%20nationwide%20stand%20together,strong%20libraries%20make%20strong%20communities.

They recommend that “Library advocates nationwide stand together, and call on our elected officials to keep #LibrariesStrong with sustainable federal funding, because we all know that strong libraries make strong communities.

Celebrate with us by taking action to #FundLibraries and follow along on Twitter with @LibraryPolicy as we uplift library advocacy from around the country”

There are so many cool ways to connect with your library and even save some money in the process. Our technology is rockin’. We have new public computers and a new library catalog available from www.gilibrary.org. You can ask for a tour of our makerspace or about the digital media lab equipment for streaming video, recording or video editing. Request a Book-a-Librarian to learn how to use OverDrive or Hoopla with your device. We even have video games to check out now.

You can get active with our Library Foundation. It supports the library with money for programs, supplies, services and volunteers. You can buy a book at the foundation’s ongoing book sale, become a foundation volunteer, donate to the Go Big Give Library Foundation Campaign on May 5, or become a sponsor. You can contact Leigh Lillibridge Library Foundation firector, at the Library, 308-385-5333 ext. 112.

And of course, you can make using the library part of your lifestyle. We would LOVE this connection! You see checking out books and materials, engaging in learning is a cool thing.

Celine Swan serves as director for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at CelineS@gilibrary.org.

