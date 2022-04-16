Connections make distribution work in Grand Island

It’s no secret the key to successful distribution is connections – and Grand Island has plenty.

In 2019, the average daily number of vehicles traveling entering Interstate 80 and Highway 281 intersection numbered more than 24,000 according to Nebraska Department of Transportation. The same year, NDOT recorded on an average day, 17,385 vehicles left I-80 and headed toward Grand Island via Highway 281.

Those statistics alone indicate Grand Island’s main routes are busy, but coupled with Central Nebraska Regional Airport, one could conclude Grand Island is a bit of a transportation – specifically, distribution – hub.

Dave Taylor, president of Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation, can attest to that. “Interstate 80 is hugely used as a corridor for Los Angeles ports, East Coast ports and Louisiana ports.”

FedEx seems to think so, as construction of a 215,000-square-foot FedEx Ground warehouse and distribution center at 3225 Wildwood Drive, which is the former home of Lewis Greenscape, is well underway.

There is already a FedEx Ground location at 4201 Gold Core Road at the Platte Valley Industrial Park, but Dana Hardek, external senior communications specialist for FedEx Ground, said the company was outgrowing their current Grand Island facility. “We continue to experience significant package volume due to e-commerce growth and are optimizing the capacity of our network to meet growing demand for our services.”

The new FedEx Ground facility is expected to be completed this fall.

Hardek said the choice to build a new facility in Grand Island was due in part to location. “The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees.”

Those reasons are shared by many distributors looking at Grand Island, Taylor said. “Major highways, proximity to their customers – so they’d have a lot of customers in this area, both incoming and outgoing – is a main thing for them. And then I think local support.”

Having availability of other resources in the area – from people to services – also played a role in the FedEx Ground’s decision, Hardek explained. “(The new facility) will employ a mix of full- and part-time team members, including current employees who may opt to transition from other area facilities. The operation also will contract for package pickup and delivery services with local service provider businesses that hire locally for driver, helper, manager and other positions.”

There are plenty of products to be delivered, whether via FedEx or trucking companies in Grand Island like Old Dominion and Midwest Express. Among those producers are Case New Holland, Hornaday Manufacturing, Standard Iron, McCain Foods and JBS.

“We have a lot of items that that find the interstate system from Grand Island,” Taylor said.

Central Nebraska Regional Airport is another key player in distribution, and Taylor hinted at development on the horizon. “We’ve talked about next steps for potential warehousing out at the airport and what that could look like.”

Taylor said GIAEDC works closely with the airport. “Everything that they do out there we can collaborate on here because it’s not that far away. We’re not competing. We’re working together.”

There are potential additions to Grand Island’s distribution landscape near the Wildwood area between Grand Island and the interstate intersecting Highway 281, too, Taylor said. “Currently there is over 450,000 square feet of warehouse space that is looking … toward Wildwood. They range from food processing to just general storage. I can’t say too much on that right now.”

What Taylor will say is that the future of distribution in Grand Island – and nationally – is bright.

“The sheer number of organizations that are looking to take the next step and controlling their own destinies and distribution, the large firms that are experts at it, and their growth for the future. FedEx … UPS … all of the large players, all the trucking companies are looking at that same growth pattern,” he said.

What ties it together are Grand Island’s connections among highways and runways, makers and buyers, shippers and suppliers. Taylor said, “When it came time to recruit (distributors), we just had to all be working together to make things happen.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

