Conservation practices contribute to productivity of state crop harvests

The number of farms using cover crops, no-till and reduced tillage is not mutually exclusive, meaning that a farm can employ a combination of the three practices across its acreage. And some farms that use one or more of these practices do so on only a portion of their acres.

No-till practices were the most widely used of the three practices across the state, employed on 51% of the acreage on farms with 1,000 to 1,999 acres and on 45% of the acreage on farms with more than 2,000 acres. Reduced-tillage practices (excluding no-till) were used on 29% of the acreage on farms with 1,000 to 1,999 acres and on 26% of farms with more than 2,000 acres.

The use of cover crops — employed on about 3% of the acreage on farms in both the 1,000-to 1,999-acre and 2,000-plus-acre categories — trailed the usage rates of no-till and reduced-tillage practices. However, the amount of cropland acres planted to cover crops on Nebraska farms grew by 109% between 2012 and 2017, compared to more modest growth during the same period in the proportion of acres using reduced tillage (20%) and no-till (9%) practices.

Larry Van Tassell, director of the Center for Agricultural Profitability, attributed the increase in cover crop use, in part, to the rising recognition of their ecological advantages and government incentives for producers.