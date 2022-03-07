Consider taking part in on-farm research

Spring is right around the corner and that means planting season will be here soon. Are you wanting to try something new on your operation this year?

Participating in on-farm research is a great way for producers to test out different products, practices and equipment on a smaller scale. Most research studies utilize small plots which works great for testing various treatments in a field, but it doesn’t really tell the producer anything.

Another common problem with trying out these products or practices is they are often implemented across the entire field without proper randomization and replication, so we really don’t know statistically speaking if that product or practice really worked or not. Each field and operation is unique and therefore needs to be treated as such.

Producers are the ones who know their equipment, field history and environmental conditions better than anyone. Therefore, producer involvement in on-farm research is key.

Producers interested in conducting on-farm research will work closely with local Extension professionals to design a study that will help answer their questions.

Producer involvement is essential to ensure their goals and objectives are met. The question many producers ask though is, how much time do I need to delegate towards doing on-farm research? It really depends on how involved they want to be. Other than sitting down prior to planting to discuss the details of the study, the producer uses their own equipment to plant, make in-season applications and harvest.

After that, it’s up to them if they want to collect any other in-season data, which could include stand counts or other field measurements based on the goals and objectives for the study. If producers don’t have time to collect in-season data, Extension professionals are there to help.

If you’re at all curious about participating in on-farm research, look at our website: https://on-farm-research.unl.edu/.

Producers can click on the “Explore Research Results” tab which shares information about results publications and a searchable results database. Under the “Get Started” tab, you can learn about field protocols, how to conduct on-farm research, and what your role is as a producer.

There are also several videos and articles about studies and the importance of on-farm research.

Contact your local Extension Office or the folks at the On-Farm Research Network, 402-245-2222 or onfarm@unl.edu, if you have questions or would like to participate in on-farm research this year.

Ag Budget Calculator workshop March 16

Nebraska Extension is hosting a series of workshops across the state this month focusing on a new online Agricultural Budget Calculator (ABC) tool.

The Ag Budget Calculator is a free tool that focuses on budgeting and decision making to assist producers to determine cost of production, projected cash and economic returns for their farm or ranch enterprise.

Workshop topics include downloading and using UNL crop budgets, creating customized crop budgets, entering field operations and material inputs to determine costs on a per-field basis, generate enterprise reports that include cash costs, economic costs, and anticipated returns, and using analysis features including risk modules.

The closest workshop is planned for 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, in the Phelps County Ag Center at 1308 Second St. in Holdrege. Participants are encouraged to bring their own laptop computer and budgets to work through during class. If participants can’t bring their own laptop, computers will be available to use throughout the workshop. The workshop is free to attend, but pre-registration is required to ensure enough materials are provided for the class.

Those interested can register online at5 https://cap.unl.edu/abc) or by contacting the Phelps County Extension Office at 308-995-4222.

More information can be found online at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2022/unl-offering-training-workshops-new-ag-budget-calculator-tool) or by contacting Glennis McClure, Extension Educator in Agricultural Economics, at 402-472-0661 or gmcclure3@unl.edu.

Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.

