Construction to begin Monday on Highway 30 in Grand Island

Construction is set to begin — weather permitting — on U.S. Highway 30, spanning the bridge over Highway 281 and the Second Street overpass, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Work on the area, which will stretch between reference post 312.93 to reference post 313.89, includes grading, culverts, concrete patching, milling, asphalt paving, bridge repairs, guardrail improvements, and seeding and other erosion control measures.

The project is slated for completion in November.

In the meantime, Highway 30 traffic will be directed by temporary traffic control devices. Traffic on the Second Street overpass will be limited to one lane in each direction.

Traffic at the Highway 281 bridge will use median crossovers, shifting traffic head-to-head across the bridge. A 10-foot width restriction will be in effect.

