Contraction of Grand Island post office possible this fall

The local president of the American Postal Workers Union says the sorting machines that remain at Grand Island’s post office will be removed this fall.
As part of the contraction, plans call for 17 full-time postal workers to be transferred to other locations, said Russell Hall, who works at the Grand Island Post Office.
The transition, Hall says, will finish a process begun in 2015, when other postal processing machines were removed from Grand Island.
As of now, three large processing machines still are used in Grand Island, he said. They will be removed by Nov. 6.
Since 2015, all mail from Grand Island has been first taken to Omaha to get a postmark, Hall said.
After the November change, all mail from Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, Lexington, Broken Bow, Aurora and other towns will go to Omaha to be postmarked and then be taken to Lincoln to be sorted on machines, he said. It then will be taken to Grand Island to be loaded onto local trucks for transport to post offices and carriers in the area.
“Earlier this year it was announced that the Postal Service planned to resume the movement of mail processing operations at 18 facilities previously paused in 2015. Two of those facilities are in Nebraska — Grand Island and Norfolk,” according to an email from Mark Inglett, a postal service strategic communications specialist in Kansas City.
“It was noted at that time that those select moves will follow USPS’ existing contractual process and be completed by November 2021. These two facilities have been slated for October,” Inglett wrote.
Hall says the 17 people will be offered jobs elsewhere.
“Employee impacts resulting from these operational changes will be handled in accordance with our negotiated contract provision and these impacts will not result in employee layoffs,” Inglett wrote.
The USPS says its use of mail sorting machines is declining.
Inglett directed The Independent to “Delivering for America,” the Postal Service’s plan “to achieve financial sustainability and service excellence.”
“Moving, removing and repurposing mail processing equipment and operations or ‘operational mail moves’ is an ongoing Postal Service strategy dating back decades that allows for more efficient, timely delivery of mail and packages,” based on the USPS website.
The Postal Service says that since 2007, mail volume has decreased by 42%. But package volume has increased by 120% during that time.
“To match the changing mix of mail and packages processed for our customers, we will complete operational mail moves in 18 facilities as part of an effort that was paused in 2015,” according to the USPS website.
Those “operational mail moves” are part of the Postal Service’s 10-year plan, “which also includes $20 billion to invest in new equipment and facilities and expand space-constrained facilities to improve package processing operations.”
The Postal Service does not plan a significant reduction in mail processing equipment.
“We will strategically implement changes at locations where mail processing inefficiencies exist given the decline in mail volume. We will look to repurpose that space where possible for package processing, given the increase in package volume,” based on USPS website information.
Due to “the dramatic decline of mail,” the website says, “we will relocate or remove letter and flat sorting equipment as appropriate to make space for much-needed package processing equipment. This process will lead to more efficient and reliable performances in our facilities.”
The change will not speed up mail delivery, Hall said.
“It’s another chance for it to get lost,” he said. “It’s another complicated step.”
Hall says the Omaha facility is overcrowded and overworked.
“They didn’t need more mail,” he said.
Hall, who lives in Hastings, has worked for the Postal Service 14 years. He is an electronic technician.
The union has a good contract with the Postal Service, he said. The contract prevents the employees from being laid off.
“But they can transfer us to some other place,” Hall said.
He expects to be one of the people who’ll be offered a job elsewhere.
The jobs pay an average of more than $50,00 per year, so losing those positions would be an economic blow to the area, Hall said.
He is head of the central Nebraska branch of the union, which represents postal workers in Grand Island, Kearney, Aurora, Broken Bow, Lexington, Loup City, St. Libory and other area communities.
Hall would like to see people contact members of Congress to protest the change.
“We can still fight it. I encourage people to do that,” he said.
The USPS website talks about how moving operations and equipment will improve efficiency.
“As an example, let’s say there are two processing facilities near one another, and they both process letters and packages,” the website says.
“Letter mail is declining, and package volumes are increasing. It makes good business sense to realign the mail processing operations from multiple facilities into one facility and provide expanded package sorting capabilities. By centralizing these operations, the Postal Service improves efficiency and service reliability for our customers.”