Contraction of Grand Island post office possible this fall

The local president of the American Postal Workers Union says the sorting machines that remain at Grand Island’s post office will be removed this fall.

As part of the contraction, plans call for 17 full-time postal workers to be transferred to other locations, said Russell Hall, who works at the Grand Island Post Office.

The transition, Hall says, will finish a process begun in 2015, when other postal processing machines were removed from Grand Island.

As of now, three large processing machines still are used in Grand Island, he said. They will be removed by Nov. 6.

Since 2015, all mail from Grand Island has been first taken to Omaha to get a postmark, Hall said.

After the November change, all mail from Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, Lexington, Broken Bow, Aurora and other towns will go to Omaha to be postmarked and then be taken to Lincoln to be sorted on machines, he said. It then will be taken to Grand Island to be loaded onto local trucks for transport to post offices and carriers in the area.