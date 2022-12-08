 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Contributions to Christmas Cheer in Grand Island near $23,000

This year’s Christmas Cheer campaign drive has brought in $22,870.42, or 38.12% of its goal.

This year’s goal is $60,000.

The Christmas Cheer program, a century-old Grand Island tradition, provides food vouchers for families in Hall County at the holiday season.

The vouchers may be used to buy a holiday meal at Super Saver or Hy-Vee. The vouchers are sent out in mid-December.

Financial donations may be mailed to Christmas Cheer at P.O. Box 5706, Grand Island, NE 68801.

They may also be dropped off at any Home Federal Bank location: 221 S. Locust St., 3419 W. State St., and 3311 W. Stolley Park Road.

Here are the latest contributions:

In honor of my beloved wife, Judy Case $100.

In memory of Robert Gilpin, $100.

Anonymous, $50.

From Eric and Connie Allen, $450.

In memory of George Bauer, $100.

Given in memory of David Bush from Dori, Matt, Tyler, Leti and Nico, $100.

In memory of Monica Ostrander, $30.

Anonymous, $50.

In loving memory of Carroll Mustion and Peggy Beswick, $200.

In memory of Vincent Zavala Sr. and Louisa Zavala from Andy and Kathy Zavala, $50.

In memory of Herman F. Neumann from Andy and Kathy Zavala, $25.

In memory of Phyllis Davis, Virginia Lee, Karen McCoy, Linda Perkins, and Stacia Larson from the FCE Group (formerly known as The Fugitives), $30.

Leonard and Eunice McCarty, $250.

