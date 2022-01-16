Contruction at Tabitha at Prairie Commons in Grand Island ahead of schedule

Tabitha at Prairie Commons is currently under construction.
The $51 million senior care and retirement community project is being completed quicker than expected, Shawn Martin, Tabitha director of safety and risk management, told Hall County Local Emergency Planning Committee, at a meeting hosted Friday at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
“We’re elated about how fast this whole project is developing,” Martin said. “We thought with COVID, like everything else, things would be slowed down, but it seems like they’ve doubled-up on this project out here, so we’re hoping to be occupying by mid- to late this year.”
He added, “We’d anticipated moving in at 2023, but things are going a lot faster.”
Located at 3490 Ewoldt St. in Prairie Commons, across from GIRMC, the project is expected to be completed this fall.
A state fire marshal walkthrough inspection was completed Tuesday, Martin said, with local inspections still to be completed.
The large building at the southernmost point of the campus will be for independent living with 81 units.
The building next to it will be for assisted living and memory care, with a commons area and a kitchen that will prepare meals for the entire campus.
Next, skilled nursing facilities, which will feature two bariatric rooms for long-term care.
A corridor along the backside will connect all buildings so no one has to go outside to move from building-to-building.
The new facility will double Tabitha’s operations, Martin said.
“This will be the second large campus we have, the main one being in Lincoln,” he said.
It is not the only project underway for Tabitha.
“We have another large project going on (in Lincoln) that we hope to start at the end of this year,” Martin said. “We already do the full continuum of senior living health care, from independent living all the way through hospice care. This (site in Grand Island) is just an addition to that, a secondary campus for us.”
An intergenerational housing community, or Inter-Gen, is being planned at Lincoln.
It will be “the first of its kind in the nation,” Martin said.
“We’re going to combine senior living with nursing students, who are going to be living together in assisted living style facility,” he said.
This will bolster the industry’s ongoing need for nurses, while helping combat the loneliness faced by both seniors and students, Martin said.
“Millennials identify with the loneliness and crisis as well as seniors have when it comes to schooling and especially with the pandemic,” he said. “We’re looking very excitedly toward the future for this project. It’s going to be right on our main campus in Lincoln.”
Coming out west has always been a “huge ambition” for Tabitha, Martin said.
“We started out in 28 counties, slowly growing our way westward, and there seems to be a huge need for home health and hospice,” he said. “That’s why we felt the urgency to get a solid brick and mortar facility out this way.”
In terms of emergency planning, Martin said Tabitha tries to be “highly active” in developing risk management programs for its facilities.
Tabitha also participates in full-scale training events.
Martin told LEPC members that Tabitha looks forward to joining tabletop exercises and hosting community meetings at the new Grand Island campus.
