Contruction at Tabitha at Prairie Commons in Grand Island ahead of schedule

Next, skilled nursing facilities, which will feature two bariatric rooms for long-term care.

A corridor along the backside will connect all buildings so no one has to go outside to move from building-to-building.

The new facility will double Tabitha’s operations, Martin said.

“This will be the second large campus we have, the main one being in Lincoln,” he said.

It is not the only project underway for Tabitha.

“We have another large project going on (in Lincoln) that we hope to start at the end of this year,” Martin said. “We already do the full continuum of senior living health care, from independent living all the way through hospice care. This (site in Grand Island) is just an addition to that, a secondary campus for us.”

An intergenerational housing community, or Inter-Gen, is being planned at Lincoln.

It will be “the first of its kind in the nation,” Martin said.

“We’re going to combine senior living with nursing students, who are going to be living together in assisted living style facility,” he said.