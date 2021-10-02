 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cookbook Book Club’s initial meeting on Wednesday
0 comments

Cookbook Book Club’s initial meeting on Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WOOD RIVER — The Cookbook Book Club is a new club in the area that is open to the public. It will have its first meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

The club will meet from 5 to 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Maltman Memorial Library, 910 Main St., in Wood River.

October’s topic is “ Appetizers.” Those attending are asked to bring your own drink, a food item according to the topic and the recipe with your name on it. Table service will be provided by the library.

For additional information, call (308) 583-2349 or maltmanlibrary@gmail.com

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts