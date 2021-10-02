Cookbook Book Club’s initial meeting on Wednesday

WOOD RIVER — The Cookbook Book Club is a new club in the area that is open to the public. It will have its first meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

The club will meet from 5 to 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Maltman Memorial Library, 910 Main St., in Wood River.

October’s topic is “ Appetizers.” Those attending are asked to bring your own drink, a food item according to the topic and the recipe with your name on it. Table service will be provided by the library.

For additional information, call (308) 583-2349 or maltmanlibrary@gmail.com