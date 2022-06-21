Cooking in garage cause of fire Sunday in Grand Island

Sunday afternoon a fire west of Highway 281 and just south of West 13th Street left a garage and two cars charred.

Grand Island Fire Department responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. at 1115 Sagewood Avenue.

According to Battalion Chief Bryan Stutzman, upon arrival the front of the garage was fully engulfed.

Two adults and two children live at the home, but Stutzman said he was unsure who was at the residence at the time. No injuries were reported.

Stutzman said occupants were cooking in the garage, when the burner ignited nearby combustibles, then damaging the garage, a car within the garage and a vehicle parked outside.

All four of GIFD’s stations responded to the blaze, which Stutzman said was extinguished in about 15 minutes. The house’s living quarters sustained some light smoke damage, he said.

Stutzman said damages were estimated to be $80,000. The Red Cross was called to assist the family.