Copper Creek rezoning met with support, criticism

Christina Wemhoff, a Copper Creek resident and former city code enforcement officer, spoke against the request.

Having more houses in the neighborhood would create more traffic, making it more dangerous for children and likely to cause more accidents, Wemhoff argued.

Residents also would not respect the limitations of the smaller lots, she contended.

“People like their stuff, and there’s nowhere to park it so they start to skirt the law,” Wemhoff said. “They got the small house. You have one place to park because the lot isn’t big enough, so they use the front lawn.”

There also are already problems with drainage in the area, she said, and with smaller lots there will be no room for expansion.

Gordon Coble, a Grand Island real estate agent, supported the change, arguing that it would help to meet the city’s housing shortage.

“If you look at Grand Island today, there’s 58 single-family homes available. So 20 more houses doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s a huge percentage of what’s available,” Coble said. “I think we’re all going to have to get used to smaller lots.”