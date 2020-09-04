Copper Creek rezoning met with support, criticism

Copper Creek subdivision could be rezoned to allow for smaller lots and more houses.
A request to rezone the subdivision from R2 low-density residential to R3SL medium-density, small lot residential was received with both public support and criticism at Tuesday’s meeting of the Regional Planning Commission.
Following discussion, the Planning Commission voted in favor of granting the rezoning request. Commissioner Darrell Nelson voted against it.
The 26-acre site is located south of Old Potash Highway and east of Engleman Road. It includes Little Bluestem Drive and Indiangrass Road.
The property is owned by Guarantee Group LLC of Grand Island.
Sean O’Connor, Thriv’ Construction president and Guarantee managing member, said he made the request based on the need for affordable housing in Grand Island.
“When the concept of Copper Creek was created, it was to bring affordable homes to our community because there is a massive need,” he said.
Rezoning would help meet the demand for single-family residences, O’Connor said.
“We’ve come up with a concept here for a townhouse that stands alone, that is 30 feet wide,” he said. “It’s about a 900-square-foot home and it’s got a master on the main floor, so we capture all markets, and three bedrooms upstairs.”
Christina Wemhoff, a Copper Creek resident and former city code enforcement officer, spoke against the request.
Having more houses in the neighborhood would create more traffic, making it more dangerous for children and likely to cause more accidents, Wemhoff argued.
Residents also would not respect the limitations of the smaller lots, she contended.
“People like their stuff, and there’s nowhere to park it so they start to skirt the law,” Wemhoff said. “They got the small house. You have one place to park because the lot isn’t big enough, so they use the front lawn.”
There also are already problems with drainage in the area, she said, and with smaller lots there will be no room for expansion.
Gordon Coble, a Grand Island real estate agent, supported the change, arguing that it would help to meet the city’s housing shortage.
“If you look at Grand Island today, there’s 58 single-family homes available. So 20 more houses doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s a huge percentage of what’s available,” Coble said. “I think we’re all going to have to get used to smaller lots.”
Creating affordable houses for families has been difficult with rising constructions costs, O’Connor said.
“Costs are skyrocketing and wages are staying the same,” he said. “People need affordable homes that are built with quality.”
By allowing for smaller lots, more homes can be built in the subdivision.
Not all lots will be small, though.
“It will be minimal,” O’Connor said. “There’s still a demand for the 1,400-square-foot house with the two- and three-car garage.”
Concerns that property values would go down as a result are incorrect, he said.
“If we put out a product that decreases the property values out there, we will go bankrupt,” O’Connor said. “It will not generate enough tax to pay us back.”
The RS3L zone was created only a few years ago to give developers the ability to create more affordable housing in Grand Island, said Planning Director Chad Nabity.
“That area is planned for low- to medium-density residential,” Nabity said, “which means we would expect it to be anywhere between R1 suburban density residential, 9,000-square-foot lot minimum, to R3 or R3SL, with a 3,000-square-foot minimum lot size and roughly 14 units an acre as maximum.”
An R2 zone, as the subdivision is now, requires 6,000-square-foot lots.
“That’s seven lots per acre,” Nabity said. “The R3SL would allow 14 units per acre.”
R3SL allows for slightly smaller lots to build townhomes as opposed to duplexes.
Nabity recommended approval of the zoning change.
The request will go to the Grand Island City Council for action on Sept. 22.
