Copper stolen from former Veterans Home

A 43-year-old man was arrested Friday after he allegedly tried to sell copper pipe stolen from the former Veterans Home in Grand Island.

Michael Sands, who is homeless, was arrested at Kramer’s Auto Parts and Iron Co.

On Thursday or Friday, someone forced a door open and removed 30 to 40 feet of copper line from the boiler room at the Veterans Home property.

Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said Kramer’s and Alter Metal Recycling both work well with Grand Island police. “If something doesn’t look right, they let us know,” Duering said.

Sands initially went to Alter, which refused to buy the copper. He then went to Kramer’s, which also notified police.

Sands was arrested for possession of stolen property.