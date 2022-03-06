COR Managed Services making plans to move to downtown Grand Island

Grand Island’s COR Managed Services (formerly Computers on the Run) is moving to downtown Grand Island.

COR, now at 1028 N. Webb Road, is moving to 313 W. Second St., the former offices of accountant Ronald Trampe. The space was purchased in September for $70,000.

Co-Owner Brandon Flodman said COR hopes to be moved into the new space by the end of this summer.

“We’ve always liked the downtown area,” he said, “especially over the past five years or so, with all the growth down there, and it’s just a nice atmosphere.”

Flodman is also a real-estate developer with Left Click Properties.

Doug Cramer and Flodman opened Computers on the Run in February 2004, less than a year after graduating high school, according to COR’s website, starting out as a service center and retail computer store.

Because of the “rapidly changing needs of commercial clients, especially security and threat monitoring,” they became COR Managed Services in 2017, with a focus on providing managed services for local clients.

“Over the years we’ve morphed,” Flodman said. “We started doing more stuff for businesses and then in the last five years or so we’ve transitioned into just strictly doing business support.”

COR provides services for city, county and law enforcement agencies, law offices, medical facilities and various industries.

Those services include security and backup management, with an emphasis on proactive IT management over reactive “break-fix” services, according to COR’s website.

Cybersecurity especially is an increasing concern for businesses and agencies.

“With the change in security, as time goes on, there’s a lot more issues with ransomware and stuff like that,” Flodman said. “We’ve seen an increase with the need for security.”

Rehabilitation of COR’s new downtown space is estimated to cost roughly $280,000, with additional costs of $36,500.

COR is pursuing $71,000 in tax increment financing to redevelop the space.

The redevelopment project area was declared blighted and substandard by Grand Island City Council in December 2000.

Total TIF eligible expenses for the project exceed $392,214.

More than $255,000 of private funds will be used for the project.

The project will also benefit from a $59,783 facade improvement grant, which was awarded by the Community Redevelopment Authority in October.

FAmos Construction of Grand Island is heading the site’s renovation.

Once finished, it will be a shared space, Flodman explained.

“The plan would be to have our office in there for (COR) and there would also be three separate offices that would be able to be rented out by individuals who just have a need for one office or maybe two offices,” he said.

COR’s redevelopment plan and TIF application were approved by the CRA on Feb. 9.

Regional Planning Commission approved the plan on March 2 for recommendation to the Grand Island City Council.

At RPC’s March 2 meeting, Regional Planner Chad Nabity said the project is appropriate for the downtown space.

“This is one of the uses we encourage there,” he said. “This is a smaller building, single-story. There’s not a lot they could do with it other than to adapt either for retail or office use. This is an appropriate use for that area.”

Developer Amos Anson advocated for the project on behalf of Flodman and Cramer at the RPC meeting, with Flodman in attendance.

“It’s another smaller project downtown, on Second Street, next to the Chamber of Commerce,” Anson said. “It’s another building that needs redevelopment, and this is not possible without TIF.”

He added, “We’re excited to have another project going downtown.”

The redevelopment plan and TIF application will go to City Council on March 22.

If approved by City Council, work would take place this summer to be opened in August.

For more information about COR Managed Services, visit www.cormsp.com.

