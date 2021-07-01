Corn acreage down, but farmers planted more soybeans

Nebraska corn producers planted 5% less corn, at 9.7 million acres, this year, according to a report Wednesday from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Of the total acres, 97% were planted with biotechnology varieties, up 3% from 2020. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 9.4 million acres, down 5% from a year ago.
Last year, Nebraska corn producers harvested a record high 1.79 billion bushels of corn, up slightly from 2019. Acreage planted in 2020 for all purposes was 10.2 million acres, up 1% from the previous year.
Earlier this week, the USDA reported the corn condition in Nebraska rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 15% fair, 58% good, and 24% excellent.
Nationwide, the USDA reported that corn planted area for all purposes in 2021 is estimated at 92.7 million acres, up 2% or 1.87 million acres from last year.
Compared with last year, the USDA said planted acreage is expected to be up or unchanged in 28 of the 48 estimating states. Area harvested for grain, at 84.5 million acres, is up 2% from last year.
According to CoBank, a $160 billion cooperative bank serving rural America, China shook up the U.S. feed grain export market over the last year, purchasing massive quantities of U.S. soybeans, sorghum and corn. With the help of a favorable exchange rate, China increased its purchase from the U.S. to meet feed demand for its rising hog production and to offset reduced supply from Brazil. China’s accelerated demand for grains is expected to continue, although its purchasing patterns are shifting in response to U.S. grain market dynamics.
According to a new report from CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange, the outlook for continued U.S. grain exports to China remains strong, primarily due to its projected growth in pork production and steady demand for feed grains. However, the current U.S. grain run has entered a new phase marked by significant price volatility, and China is leveraging that volatility to its advantage.
“China will remain an active buyer of U.S. grain through at least the 2021-22 marketing year,” said Kenneth Scott Zuckerberg, lead grain and farm supply economist with CoBank. “But the increased volatility in grain prices has led China to shift its buying pattern to wait for price weakness before committing to additional purchases, as well as to contract now for the next marketing year.”
China’s heightened demand, CoBank said, resulted in record high grain prices that peaked in May and have since been extremely volatile. A period of elevated price volatility, coupled with an ongoing inverted futures curve, means that grain elevators and merchandisers will require capital discipline and excess liquidity, said Zuckerberg.
So far in 2021, CoBank said, the U.S. has already exported 57.1 million metric tons (MMT) of soybeans, corn and grain sorghum to China. That’s an increase compared to the 15.5 MMT China purchased over the same period in 2020 and 7.9 MMT purchased in 2019. Adding to the momentum, China has already contracted for 10.7 MMT of new crop corn and 3 MMT of soybeans to be delivered after harvest and recorded during 2021-22 crop marketing year.
“Barring cancellations, these orders lend confidence that U.S. feed grain exports to China will continue to be strong during the next six months,” said Zuckerberg.
The USDA reported on Wednesday that state soybean planted acreage is estimated at 5.4 million acres, up 4% from last year. Of these, 96% were planted with genetically modified, herbicide resistant seed, unchanged from 2020.
State producers expect to harvest 5.35 million acres of soybeans, up 4% from a year ago.
Nebraska soybean production for 2020 totaled 294 million bushels, up 4% from 2019.
Earlier this week, the USDA reported that state soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 14% fair, 64% good, and 19% excellent.
Soybeans blooming was 23%, near the 25% last year, but ahead of the five-year average of 14%.
Nationwide, soybean planted area for 2021 is estimated at 87.6 million acres, up 5% from last year. Compared with last year, planted acreage is up or unchanged in 28 of the 29 estimating states.
Since May 2020, CoBank said, China has aggressively purchased soybeans and corn as feed to rebuild its domestic swine population following a devastating outbreak of African swine fever (AFS).
While hog slaughter in China declined in 2019 and 2020 due to AFS and COVID-19, slaughter is expected to increase meaningfully this year. USDA projects China’s hog slaughter will climb to 520 million head in 2021 after dropping to 460 million last year.
The University of Missouri Food & Agricultural Policy Research Institute (FAPRI) has gone even further, recently increasing its 2021 China hog slaughter estimate from 520 million head to 630 million, a 21% increase that would precipitate a similar increase in grain demand.
Per capita consumption of animal protein in China has nearly tripled in the past 40 years, with pork accounting for most of the growth. China imports the majority of grain used in pork production.
“The combination of steady pork production, higher slaughter rates and currency tailwinds suggests the Chinese appetite for U.S. feed grains will remain strong,” said Zuckerberg.
For other Nebraska crops:
— Winter wheat planted in the fall of 2020 is estimated at 930,000 acres, up 3% from last year. Harvested area is expected to total 840,000 acres, up 1% from a year ago.
— Alfalfa acreage to be harvested for dry hay is estimated at 960,000 acres, up 12% from last year. Other hay acreage to be cut for dry hay is estimated at 1.55 million acres, down 18% from a year ago.
— Sorghum planted for all purposes is estimated at 280,000 acres, up 44% from the previous year. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 230,000 acres, up 53% from last year.
— Oats planted for all purposes is estimated at 120,000 acres, down 11% from last year. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 21,000 acres, down 28% from last year.
— Dry edible bean planted acreage is estimated at 130,000 acres, down 21% from last year. Harvested acres are estimated at 117,000 acres, down 26% from the previous year.
— Proso millet planted, at 130,000 acres, is unchanged from a year ago.
— Sugarbeet planted acres, at 45,000 acres, are down 3% from last year. Harvested area is forecast at 44,500 acres, down 3% from a year ago.
— Oil sunflower planted area is estimated at 45,000 acres, up 13% from last year. Harvested area is estimated at 43,000 acres, up 10% from a year ago. Non-oil sunflower planted area is estimated at 8,000 acres, down 20% from the previous year. Harvested area is estimated at 7,000 acres, down 22% from the previous year.
— Dry edible pea planted acres are estimated at 47,000 acres, up 31% from last year. Harvested acres are estimated at 43,000 acres, up 30% from the previous year.