LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board plans to meet Friday, Aug. 18, at Cardinal Inn Hotel in Albion.

The board will conduct regular board business. The meeting is open to the public and will provide an opportunity for public discussion.

A copy of the agenda is available by writing to the Nebraska Corn Board, 245 Fallbrook Blvd. Suite 204, Lincoln, NE 68521, sending an email to renee.tichota@nebraska.gov or by calling 402-471-2676.

The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer checkoff investment of half-cent-per-bushel checkoff on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer directors. The mission of the Nebraska Corn Board is to promote the value of corn by creating opportunities.

Center for Rural Affairs plans training sessions in Aurora

AURORA — The Center for Rural Affairs will host an “Organic Transition Academy from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Leadership Center in Aurora.

Vegetable or fruit farmers, beginning farmers, and grain or livestock producers who have thought about starting a certified organic operation are invited to a training that will help them explore the transition and economics of certified organic production.

A farm tour at Grain Place, a certified organic operation, and a community night featuring a farm-to-table dinner are planned, as well as an opportunity to network with regional organic farmers, technical assistance, and resource providers.

Stipends of $200 are available to assist with travel and lodging costs for the first 45 farmer participants who register.

For more information, contact Angelyn Wang at 402-870-1721 or angelynw@cfra.org.

Registration at cfra.org/events is required in advance.

North Platte to host annual Water and Crops Field Day

NORTH PLATTE — The West Central Research, Education and Extension Center in North Platte will host its 19th annual Water and Crops Field Day on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Producers, industry representatives, and researchers will share their knowledge of the latest technologies and practices in agriculture.

The event will host producer and industry panels focused on cover crops and the USDA’s Climate Smart Initiatives focused on conservation and payments that may be available through certain programs.

Panelists include Jimmy Emmons, senior vice president of Climate Smart Programs; John Schroeder, manager at Darr Feedlot; Sarah Carlson, director of Practical Farmers of Iowa; Grant Keenen, director of cattle management at Walmart; and Jeff Huffman, Frito-Lay corn producer.

Lunch will be provided with a legislative update from District 42 Sen. Mike Jacobson. Afternoon sessions will invite those attending to participate in field tours and demonstrations which will cover the topics of irrigation sensing tools, cover crops, western bean cutworm, and drones in pesticide application.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with the program running from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the WCREEC, 402 W. State Farm Road. Preregistration is required by Aug. 21 at https://go.unl.edu/2023-watercropsfielddayregistration or call 308-696-6700.