Corn dogs, funnel cakes, hot beef sundaes are only two days away

On Aug. 31, fairgoers will hear Warrant play “Cherry Pie.” Throughout the fair, you’ll be able to enjoy fried cherry pie on a stick, served by King’s Funnel Cakes.

In addition, Pizza Hut will serve Quepapas, described as a “crispy golden cheesy treat of mini bites of potatoes filled with cheese and a hint of jalapeno.”

All of the new entries will be judged Friday morning in the annual New and Unique Food Contest, which begins at 11 a.m. on the Pepsi Party Deck. Six judges will decide on the best. Innovation will be rewarded with a traveling trophy, which will be proudly displayed at the winner’s food truck.

There’s no chance that anyone will go hungry.

The fair will have at least 33 food concessionaires, who’ll together have close to 50 locations.

Freund Family Food and Hardenbrook Concessions will each have four food stands. Westmoreland Concessions will have four locations. Hall Family Foods and Kim Laine Fun Foods will have three each.

It’s rare to have many openings for food vendors, said Holle Evert, the fair’s new director of sales. Evert, who lives near Deshler, has been with the fair since March.