Corn dogs, funnel cakes, hot beef sundaes are only two days away

Pineapple Whip, served up by Hawaiian Chill, has long been a Nebraska State Fair favorite. This year, that vendor will bring a different variation — lime — from a galaxy far, far away.
The lime Dole whip will be dressed up to look like little Baby Yoda.
Hawaiian Chill’s Baby Yoda Dole Whip is one of at least nine new food offerings at this year’s State Fair.
Just thinking about butter brickle doughnuts should make fairgoers say “yum.” Another new delicacy will be chicken street tacos, which will be served up by Hall Family Foods.
No need to worry that there won’t be enough foods on a stick.
Hardenbrook Concessions will have pork chop on a stick, officially known as Tomahawk pork chop.
Freund Family Food is introducing the Mac Attack Brisket Tangler, which consists of macaroni and cheese topped with smoked brisket, barbecue sauce and onion tanglers.
Cactus Jack’s will have the Roscoe, named after Rosco P. Coltrane. Pecan wood-smoked pulled pork and macaroni and cheese are combined with grilled queso pepper jack cheese and garlic Texas toast with a drizzle of barbecue sauce.
Hall Family Foods will serve Tennessee Twinkies, which are cored jalapenos stuffed with smoked chicken and a blend of three cheeses. They’re wrapped in bacon, cooked and topped with whiskey barbecue sauce.
On Aug. 31, fairgoers will hear Warrant play “Cherry Pie.” Throughout the fair, you’ll be able to enjoy fried cherry pie on a stick, served by King’s Funnel Cakes.
In addition, Pizza Hut will serve Quepapas, described as a “crispy golden cheesy treat of mini bites of potatoes filled with cheese and a hint of jalapeno.”
All of the new entries will be judged Friday morning in the annual New and Unique Food Contest, which begins at 11 a.m. on the Pepsi Party Deck. Six judges will decide on the best. Innovation will be rewarded with a traveling trophy, which will be proudly displayed at the winner’s food truck.
There’s no chance that anyone will go hungry.
The fair will have at least 33 food concessionaires, who’ll together have close to 50 locations.
Freund Family Food and Hardenbrook Concessions will each have four food stands. Westmoreland Concessions will have four locations. Hall Family Foods and Kim Laine Fun Foods will have three each.
It’s rare to have many openings for food vendors, said Holle Evert, the fair’s new director of sales. Evert, who lives near Deshler, has been with the fair since March.
Once they’re established, “they come back every year,” Evert said.
This year, the fair brought in four new concessionaires.
To be accepted, those businesses must be unique. They have to offer something different from what is already available.
The fair doesn’t accept food vendors “just because they want to come,” Evert said.
If they do serve something similar to what’s available, those vendors have to be spaced sufficiently far enough apart.
“We don’t want two people selling burgers right next to each other,” she said. “You want everybody to have a successful fair.”
Sapphire Grill, a local business, is tentatively scheduled to have a food stand.