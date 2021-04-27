Corn planting progress lagging in Nebraska

Corn planting in Nebraska has fallen behind, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

On Monday, the USDA reported that the portion of the state’s corn planted was 6%, behind 17% last year and 15% for the five-year average.

Nationwide, the USDA reported in the 18 major corn-planting states, 17% of the corn was planted. That compares to the five-year average of 20%.

Prior to Monday’s 90 degree-plus weather, the last two weeks have been cooler than average. April has also been dry.

April precipitation in Grand Island has been more than one inch below the 30-year average, with only .91 of an inch recorded as of Monday.

Today will be nearly 20 degrees cooler than Monday, with a high near 73.

Showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Hastings. The low Tuesday night will be about 48. North winds at about 10 mph are expected, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.