Corn planting progress lagging in Nebraska

Corn planting in Nebraska has fallen behind, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
On Monday, the USDA reported that the portion of the state’s corn planted was 6%, behind 17% last year and 15% for the five-year average.
Nationwide, the USDA reported in the 18 major corn-planting states, 17% of the corn was planted. That compares to the five-year average of 20%.
Prior to Monday’s 90 degree-plus weather, the last two weeks have been cooler than average. April has also been dry.
April precipitation in Grand Island has been more than one inch below the 30-year average, with only .91 of an inch recorded as of Monday.
Today will be nearly 20 degrees cooler than Monday, with a high near 73.
Showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Hastings. The low Tuesday night will be about 48. North winds at about 10 mph are expected, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
On Wednesday, there’s a 20% chance of showers before 1 p.m. The high will be near 63. North winds at 15 mph are expected, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The morning low will be about 44.
Sunny conditions will prevail on Thursday, with a high near 69 and a low around 44.
Going into the weekend, Friday will see a high near 77 and a low of about 51.
Saturday will be warmer, with a high near 82 and a low of about 57.
Sunday will have a high near 79.
Statewide, the USDA reported that soybeans planted was 3%, near the 7% last year, and equal to the average.
Nationwide, among the 18 top soybean-producing states, 8% of the soybean crop has been planted, compared to the five-year average of 5%.
Winter wheat condition in Nebraska rated 6% very poor, 13% poor, 41% fair, 38% good and 2% excellent.
Oats planted was 86%, ahead of the 74% last year and the 68% average. Emerged was 41%, ahead of the 35% last year and the 34% average.
Statewide, topsoil moisture supplies rated 6% very short, 18% short, 73% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 9% very short, 27% short, 62% adequate and 2% surplus.