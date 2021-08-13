Corn production down from last year’s record production, but soybeans production is up 9%

Harvested area for grain, at 840,000 acres, is up 1% from last year. Average yield is forecast at 47 bushels per acre, up 6 bushels per acre from 2020.

Sorghum production in Nebraska is forecast at 18.9 million bushels. That is up 38% from a year ago. Area for grain harvest, at 230,000 acres, is up 53% from last year. Yield is forecast at 82 bushels per acre, down 9 bushels from last year.

Earlier this week, the USDA reported that state sorghum condition rated 3% very poor, 13% poor, 25% fair, 47% good and 12% excellent.

Sorghum headed was 74%, behind the 84% last year, but near the 73% average. Coloring was 9%, ahead of the 4% last year and near the 8% average.

In March, the USDA reported that state sorghum growers intended to plant 300,000 acres, up 54% from a year ago.

Other crops

According to USDA, for other Nebraska crops:

— Oat production is forecast at 1.11 million bushels, down 39% from last year. Harvested area for grain, at 21,000 acres, is down 8,000 acres from last year. Yield is forecast at 53 bushels per acre, down 10 bushels from 2020.