Corn production down from last year’s record production, but soybeans production is up 9%

With harvest several months away, Nebraska corn production was forecast Thursday at 1.75 billion bushels, down 2% from last year’s record harvest, by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Acreage harvested for grain is estimated at 9.4 million acres, down 5% from a year ago. But average yield is forecast at 186 bushels per acre, up 5 bushels from last year.
When planting prospects were reported earlier this year, the USDA said that Nebraska corn growers intended to plant 9.9 million acres this year, down 3% from 2020.
Last year, corn-for-grain production in Nebraska was estimated at a record-high 1.79 billion bushels, up slightly from 2019.
While drought covers much of the state, earlier this week the USDA reported that the state’s corn condition rated 3% very poor, 7% poor, 20% fair, 51% good and 19% excellent.
Corn dough was 63%, near the 64% last year, but ahead of the 52% for the five-year average. Dented was 7%, behind the 13% last year but near the 8% average.
Nationwide, the USDA reported Thursday that corn production for grain is forecast at 14.8 billion bushels, up 4% from 2020.
Based on conditions as of Aug. 1, yields are expected to average 174.6 bushels per harvested acre, up 2.6 bushels from last year. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 84.5 million acres, unchanged from the June forecast, but up 2% from the previous year.
Soybeans
Nebraska’s second largest crop, soybeans, is forecast at 321 million bushels, up 9% from last year. Area for harvest, at 5.35 million acres, is up 4% from 2020. Yield is forecast at 60 bushels per acre, up 3 bushels from last year.
In March, state soybean producers said they expected to plan 5.5 million acres, up 6% from 2020.
State soybean production in 2020 totaled 294 million bushels, up 4% from 2019.
Earlier this week, the USDA reported that the state’s soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 4% poor, 18% fair, 57% good and 19% excellent.
Soybeans setting pods was 83%, near the 79% last year and well ahead of the 69% average.
Nationwide, soybean production for beans is forecast at 4.34 billion bushels, up 5% from 2020. Based on conditions as of Aug. 1, yields are expected to average 50 bushels per harvested acre, down 0.2 bushel from 2020. Area harvested for beans in the United States is forecast at 86.7 million acres, unchanged from the previous forecast but up 5% from 2020.
Wheat and sorghum
With Nebraska’s wheat harvest completed for the season, the USDA said the state’s 2021 winter wheat crop is forecast at 39.5 million bushels, up 16% from last year.
Harvested area for grain, at 840,000 acres, is up 1% from last year. Average yield is forecast at 47 bushels per acre, up 6 bushels per acre from 2020.
Sorghum production in Nebraska is forecast at 18.9 million bushels. That is up 38% from a year ago. Area for grain harvest, at 230,000 acres, is up 53% from last year. Yield is forecast at 82 bushels per acre, down 9 bushels from last year.
Earlier this week, the USDA reported that state sorghum condition rated 3% very poor, 13% poor, 25% fair, 47% good and 12% excellent.
Sorghum headed was 74%, behind the 84% last year, but near the 73% average. Coloring was 9%, ahead of the 4% last year and near the 8% average.
In March, the USDA reported that state sorghum growers intended to plant 300,000 acres, up 54% from a year ago.
Other crops
According to USDA, for other Nebraska crops:
— Oat production is forecast at 1.11 million bushels, down 39% from last year. Harvested area for grain, at 21,000 acres, is down 8,000 acres from last year. Yield is forecast at 53 bushels per acre, down 10 bushels from 2020.
— Dry edible bean production is forecast at 2.55 million cwt, down 29% from last year. The average yield is forecast at 2,360 pounds per acre, up 90 pounds from last year. Acres planted by class are as follows: pinto, 57,800; Great Northern, 34,800; black, 4,800; and light red kidney, 11,800.
— Sugarbeet production is forecast at 1.33 million tons, down 6% from 2020. Area for harvest, at 44,500 acres, is down 1,200 acres from last year. Yield is estimated at 29.8 tons per acre, down 1.2 tons from a year ago.
— Alfalfa hay production is forecast at 3.65 million tons, up 12% from last year. Expected yield, at 3.8 tons per acre, is unchanged from last year. All other hay production is forecast at 2.48 million tons, down 20% from last year. Forecasted yield, at 1.6 tons per acre, is down 0.05 ton from last year.