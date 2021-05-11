Corn, soybean planting ahead of five-year average; rain in forecast this week

Both corn and soybean planting in Nebraska are now ahead of the five-year average, reports the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending Sunday.

For the crop that remains to be planted, the rest of the week is forecast to have rain and cooler temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.

On Monday morning, Grand Island had a low of 33. Other area lows included Kearney, 30; Ord and Greeley, 27; and Loup City, 30.

Overnight, the weather service had a frost advisory that included the cities of Ord, Greeley, Spalding, Scotia, Wolbach, Fullerton and Genoa as temperatures could dip to the lower 30s and result in frost formation.

Crop report

The USDA said corn planted in the state was 71%, behind the 76% last year, but ahead of the 57% five-year average. Emerged was 12%, behind the 27% last year, but near the 16% average.

Soybeans planted was 47%, near the 51% last year and well ahead of the 26% average. Emerged was 3%, near the 5% last year and the 2% average.

Winter wheat condition rated 5% very poor, 12% poor, 42% fair, 37% good and 4% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 3%, near the 1% last year and the 5% average.