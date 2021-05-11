Corn, soybean planting ahead of five-year average; rain in forecast this week

Both corn and soybean planting in Nebraska are now ahead of the five-year average, reports the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending Sunday.
For the crop that remains to be planted, the rest of the week is forecast to have rain and cooler temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.
On Monday morning, Grand Island had a low of 33. Other area lows included Kearney, 30; Ord and Greeley, 27; and Loup City, 30.
Overnight, the weather service had a frost advisory that included the cities of Ord, Greeley, Spalding, Scotia, Wolbach, Fullerton and Genoa as temperatures could dip to the lower 30s and result in frost formation.
Crop report
The USDA said corn planted in the state was 71%, behind the 76% last year, but ahead of the 57% five-year average. Emerged was 12%, behind the 27% last year, but near the 16% average.
Soybeans planted was 47%, near the 51% last year and well ahead of the 26% average. Emerged was 3%, near the 5% last year and the 2% average.
Winter wheat condition rated 5% very poor, 12% poor, 42% fair, 37% good and 4% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 3%, near the 1% last year and the 5% average.
Sorghum planted was 6%, behind the 14% last year, but near the 8% average.
Oats condition rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 39% fair, 47% good and 6% excellent. Oats planted was 97%, ahead of the 90% last year and the 87% average. Emerged was 80%, ahead of the 68% last year and the 65% average.
Pasture and range conditions rated 4% very poor, 12% poor, 36% fair, 43% good and 5% excellent.
The weather service reported Monday that Grand Island, since Jan.1, has recorded 12.96 inches of precipitation. That is 6.63 inches more than the 30-year average. Last year at this time, Grand Island had received 5.56 inches of precipitation.
USDA reports that, statewide, topsoil moisture supplies rated 6% very short, 23% short, 68% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 8% very short, 23% short, 67% adequate and 2% surplus.
Weather forecast
Rain is in the forecast for the remainder of the week, the weather service reports.
It will be mostly cloudy Tuesday, with the north/northeast wind at about 10 mph.
There is a 30% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Tuesday night, there is a 20% chance of rain before 1 a.m. with a low of about 40.
For Wednesday, there’s a 20% chance of showers, with a high near 61 and a low of about 43.
That 20% chance of showers continues Thursday after 1 p.m. with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night as well. The high will be near 67, with a low of about 49.
Friday starts with a slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. and continuing Friday night. The high will be near 74, with a low of about 51.
There is a 20% chance of showers Saturday and a 40% chance of showers Saturday night. The high will be near 74, with a low of about 54.
There’s a 50% chance of showers Sunday with a high near 77.