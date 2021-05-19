Corn, soybean planting on the waning end as showers bring needed moisture

Tuesday’s showers added needed moisture to the soil as Nebraska farmers are seeing the light at the end of the seasonal planting tunnel.
Rain has been on the short side during May with only an inch reported going into Tuesday. That left the area 1.30 inches behind May’s 30-year average.
But showers, thunderstorms and warmer temperatures are in the forecast through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.
There is a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms Wednesday and through the weekend as temperature are to reach the 80s Thursday and the weather will continue to be that warm through the weekend.
There is a 70% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Wednesday and a 50% chance Wednesday night. The high is expected near 76, with a low of about 60.
Thursday through Monday, there are chances of showers and possible thunderstorms, with daily highs in the 80s and lows in the low to mid-60s.
Crop conditions
-- For the week ending Sunday, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported corn planted was 86%, near the 89% last year, but ahead of the 77% five-year average. Corn emergence was 34%, behind the 51% last year, but near the 35% average.
-- Soybeans planted was 71%, near 75% last year, but well ahead of 46% average. Emerged was 16%, behind 26% last year, but ahead of 11% average.
-- Winter wheat condition rated 4% very poor, 10% poor, 38% fair, 42% good, and 6% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 8%, near 4% last year, but behind 18% average.
-- Sorghum planted was 16%, behind 26% last year, and near 19% average.
-- Oats condition rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 31% fair, 55% good, and 6% excellent. Oats emerged was 89%, ahead of 80% both last year and average.
-- Dry edible beans planted was 2%, near the 4% last year and the 1% average.
-- Pasture and range conditions rated 4% very poor, 10% poor, 42% fair, 40% good, and 4% excellent.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, much of western Nebraska and parts of central Nebraska, a large area of the state’s range and cattle country, were classified either as abnormally dry or suffering from moderate drought.
The USDA said topsoil moisture supplies rated 6% very short, 20% short, 72% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 8% very short, 29% short, 62% adequate and 1% surplus.