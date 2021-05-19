Corn, soybean planting on the waning end as showers bring needed moisture

Tuesday’s showers added needed moisture to the soil as Nebraska farmers are seeing the light at the end of the seasonal planting tunnel.

Rain has been on the short side during May with only an inch reported going into Tuesday. That left the area 1.30 inches behind May’s 30-year average.

But showers, thunderstorms and warmer temperatures are in the forecast through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.

There is a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms Wednesday and through the weekend as temperature are to reach the 80s Thursday and the weather will continue to be that warm through the weekend.

There is a 70% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Wednesday and a 50% chance Wednesday night. The high is expected near 76, with a low of about 60.

Thursday through Monday, there are chances of showers and possible thunderstorms, with daily highs in the 80s and lows in the low to mid-60s.

Crop conditions