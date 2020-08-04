A cornhole tournament Saturday in Grand Island will raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.
The tournament begins at 10 a.m. at George Park, 2221 Independence Ave. Registration runs from 9:30 to 9:45 a.m.
The fourth annual tournament is presented by Midwest LTC Pharmacy and Greater Nebraska Home Infusion.
The cost for a two-person adult team is $20. For kids 14 and younger, registration is $10 for a two-person team.
Prizes will be awarded to the adult and kids team champions, as well as the second-place kids team.
Lunch will be available in exchange for a freewill donation.
