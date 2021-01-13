Cornhusker Toyota-Honda donates funds to area organizations

Swanson said the $2,000 donation from Cornhusker Toyota-Honda will “be stretched as far as it can” with every cent used. She said the funding will be used to help clients with rent, utility bills and fuel costs.

The donation is more beneficial now, Swanson said, due to the effect the coronavirus pandemic has had on the Crisis Center.

“COVID testing is free, but if we are doing rapid testing, there is usually a little cost to that,” she said. “So those dollars are going to be utilized for our survivors, their safety and well-being. If there are any funds leftover, we will use that to purchase food for our safe shelters.”

Alexander said Cornhusker Toyota-Honda enjoys being able to give back to the communities it serves. He said the dealership hopes to donate funds to various nonprofits in the Tri-Cities every year.

“We didn’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars, but with the limited sources that we had, we thought that we did a good job of spreading it around” this year, Alexander said. “The organizations that we have given it to have been very appreciative.”

