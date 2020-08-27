Coronavirus has had minimal effect on Hall County Jail

Since the pandemic began, only one corrections officer and two inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at Hall County Jail.

The corrections officer who tested positive never showed any symptoms, said Jail Director Todd Bahensky.

Her positive test occurred a few months ago, when the jail sent officers to Fonner Park to be tested by TestNebraska. The employees who were tested had been assigned to the jail’s at-risk unit, or were corrections officers who had the potential to be exposed.

When the corrections officer tested positive, the jail locked down and monitored the unit in which she worked for two weeks, to keep the inmates from having contact with anyone else. After the officer’s 14 days were up, “she came back and the unit came off lockdown,” Bahensky said.

A couple of corrections officers had spouses who tested positive. Those employees stayed away for a couple of weeks.

“We were in touch with the Health Department, talking to them about how long they should be away and those kinds of things,” Bahensky said. The corrections officers never came down with the virus.

“They got tested and they were fine,” he said.