Coronavirus has had minimal effect on Hall County Jail

Since the pandemic began, only one corrections officer and two inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at Hall County Jail.
The corrections officer who tested positive never showed any symptoms, said Jail Director Todd Bahensky.
Her positive test occurred a few months ago, when the jail sent officers to Fonner Park to be tested by TestNebraska. The employees who were tested had been assigned to the jail’s at-risk unit, or were corrections officers who had the potential to be exposed.
When the corrections officer tested positive, the jail locked down and monitored the unit in which she worked for two weeks, to keep the inmates from having contact with anyone else. After the officer’s 14 days were up, “she came back and the unit came off lockdown,” Bahensky said.
A couple of corrections officers had spouses who tested positive. Those employees stayed away for a couple of weeks.
“We were in touch with the Health Department, talking to them about how long they should be away and those kinds of things,” Bahensky said. The corrections officers never came down with the virus.
“They got tested and they were fine,” he said.
Two inmates have tested positive, one of whom came to the jail with symptoms.
When people are arrested, a nurse does an initial screening in pre-booking, Bahensky said.
If those new inmates either have a fever or display symptoms, “we require law enforcement to take them to the hospital and get them tested,” he said.
After inmates are tested, they are put in the jail’s infirmary, which has negative air flow, until test results are received. The inmate who came in with symptoms was later isolated.
The other inmate got out of jail within hours of testing positive. Before she was released, the jail consulted with the Central District Health Department.
The jail is clearly doing something right.
“Well, we do our best to stay on top of it,” said Bahensky, who doesn’t want to get overconfident. “We’ve won the battle so far. But I don’t think it’s over, by any means.”
Everyone who comes into the facility is screened. “We screen all of the officers every day,” he said.
Corrections officers wear N-95 masks when they’re in the jail area. Other employees, including the administrators, “at least wear a face covering of some sort,” Bahensky said.
Visitation is allowed, but only of the non-contact variety.
“Nobody ever gets beyond the lobby,” he said.
In addition to people wearing masks, “we still sanitize religiously,” Bahensky said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the jail had 237 inmates. The number of local inmates is at least at pre-COVID levels and perhaps higher. The number of inmates supplied by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service is “down some, and we’re keeping them down intentionally,” Bahensky said. That way, if any COVID-19 issues arise, the jail will “have that extra room to deal with it.”
One unit, designated as the at-risk unit, is home to inmates who are older, have respiratory issues or immune deficiencies. If those people get the virus, “they could have some serious problems with it. So we try to protect them,” Bahensky said.
The unit is also used by other inmates, who are kept separate from the at-risk people. Those other inmates have been in jail long enough “that we know that they’re well,” he said.
The area is off-limits to short-term inmates, who could potentially bring the virus in and out.
The extra room is needed to isolate people if COVID becomes a problem, Bahensky said.
