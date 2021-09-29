Coronavirus relief funding reaches area schools

December signaled the go-ahead for federal efforts to support and supplement K-12 schools nationwide through the coronavirus pandemic, as the first in what would become three rounds of relief funding was signed into law. The three stimulus packages, approved by Congress, are meant to help school districts prepare for, prevent and respond to pandemic effects, immediate and forthcoming.
Nebraska’s K-12 public schools have been allotted just short of $854 million out of $190 billion total aid distributed since March by the U.S. Department of Education — four times the amount allocated in a typical year, according to data compiled by The Associated Press.
The last 18 months, however, have been anything but typical, as remote learning, vigilant sanitization and mask wearing have ruled the school day. These adjustments come at a price.
Grand Island Public Schools’ 2019-20 annual report states in that school year COVID-19 response funds for student transportation alone realized $632,230 — the tip of the iceberg for a school year like no other. According to the same report, other coronavirus-spurred expenses include $472,512 toward supplies, $191,307 to “capital assets,” $189,666 to professional technical services, $106,040 toward salaries and $20,490 in employee benefits.
The three rounds of federal coronavirus relief funding — Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act); Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSA Act); and the American Rescue Plan (ARP) — designated a total of $28,101,972 to GIPS, an average of $2,790.66 per student.
In comparison, similarly sized public school district Elkhorn Public School, which had a student body of 10,322 in 2019-20 (Grand Island’s being 10,070), received $1,419,115 total — $137.48 per student.
Distribution is not calculated solely based on size of student body. It is based on the same proportion of Title I, Part A funds defined by U.S. Department of Education as: “financial assistance to local educational agencies and schools with high numbers or high percentages of children from low-income families to help ensure that all children meet challenging state academic standards. Federal funds are currently allocated through four statutory formulas that are based primarily on census poverty estimates and the cost of education in each state.”
GIPS has requested and been awarded federal funds for transportation, personal protective equipment and improved access to technology.
The onset of online learning made internet access a necessity for student learning. A GIPS survey taken at the beginning of the pandemic revealed between 800 and 1,100 students did not have internet access readily available at home. Additionally, “staff development” (training) was necessary to conduct online learning, funding for which was awarded through coronavirus relief funding.
Northwest Public Schools (student count 1,574) received $1,531,557, averaging $973.03 per student. The district applied part of its funding to building projects, including the recently renovated science lab, which was renovated to better lend itself to social distancing and boasts a safer ventilation system.
Wood River Rural Schools was awarded federal assistance in all three rounds, totaling $1,131,592 and averaging $2,171.96 spent on each of the district’s 521 students. Included in their efforts are funding for summer classes to combat learning disruption caused by the pandemic and going from 1:1 iPad-to-student ratio in the middle and high school only to having 1:1 for K-12 students.
Like many other districts, Aurora Public Schools is utilizing some of its relief funds to hire a licensed mental health practitioner. Additionally, APS is earmarking funds toward its students’ emotional and mental health with the purchase of student screening software, which screens for social-emotional issues and learning loss. The district is using a portion of its stimulus to fund summer school in an effort to alleviate learning loss. The district has been awarded $1,572,965 total. The average spent for each of APS’s 1,283 students comes out to $1,226.01.
Hampton Public Schools is another district keeping watch over its students as well as the district’s staff members, said Holly Herzberg, HPS superintendent.
“We are committing to increased support in the area of mental health because we know this is crucial for our students and staff with all the stresses of COVID. (We) also doubled our time with our contracted LMHP (licensed mental health practitioner) from our Educational Service Unit in Hastings.”
Hampton Public Schools is moving its school-to-family communications forward by implementing a free app to communicate more efficiently with students and families.
The district’s total three-round stimulus funding is $158,345 — $894.60 for each of its 177 students.
Also, according to The Associated Press, Nebraska’s median funds per school district come to $1,686, ranking 46th out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia. First on the nationwide list was Arkansas’ median funds per student, $3,650. Florida received the least per student at $532.
