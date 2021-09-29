Coronavirus relief funding reaches area schools

Wood River Rural Schools was awarded federal assistance in all three rounds, totaling $1,131,592 and averaging $2,171.96 spent on each of the district’s 521 students. Included in their efforts are funding for summer classes to combat learning disruption caused by the pandemic and going from 1:1 iPad-to-student ratio in the middle and high school only to having 1:1 for K-12 students.

Like many other districts, Aurora Public Schools is utilizing some of its relief funds to hire a licensed mental health practitioner. Additionally, APS is earmarking funds toward its students’ emotional and mental health with the purchase of student screening software, which screens for social-emotional issues and learning loss. The district is using a portion of its stimulus to fund summer school in an effort to alleviate learning loss. The district has been awarded $1,572,965 total. The average spent for each of APS’s 1,283 students comes out to $1,226.01.

Hampton Public Schools is another district keeping watch over its students as well as the district’s staff members, said Holly Herzberg, HPS superintendent.