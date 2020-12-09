Corrections Department taking fewer inmates due to COVID-19

Hall County Department of Corrections is taking in fewer inmates due to COVID-19.
Corrections Department Director Todd Bahensky told Hall County Commissioners Tuesday that incarcerations are being limited out of health and safety concerns.
“I want to thank the district and county court judges in Hall County, as well as law enforcement, in working with us to make sure we’re being selective about who we put in jail and make sure those we do are what needs to be done at this point,” he said.
Bahensky reported there are currently 218 inmates in jail, including 150 locals, 23 from ICE, 41 from U.S. Marshals, and four from other counties.
“That number still seems kind of high, but it’s down quite a bit,” he said. “I’d like to see it come down more, but it’s down enough that it makes things more manageable for us.”
Commission Chair Pam Lancaster said she supported the decision.
“We still very much encourage all law enforcement to put the bad guys in jail,” she said. “We just think that for people we’re mad at, a fine works just as well.”
The county receives revenue from housing inmates from other counties, the state and from the federal government.
By limited the number of inmates, county revenue will be affected, Bahensky said.
“They’ve been agreeable to us easing up on accepting people, just to try to keep those numbers down,” he said. “I realize that will be hard in the long run on our revenue, but when you need to keep people safe, I think that needs to be our first priority.”
Lancaster applauded the department for its diligence during the pandemic.
“I’m very grateful for the blessing that we haven’t had any issues,” she said. “If you compare it with the state, what you’ve done thus far and how diligent you’ve been is remarkable. You and your staff need to be commended for that, because I know it takes a lot of extra effort.”
Bahensky thanked Central District Health Department and Hall County Emergency Management for their guidance and providing needed resources.
“Things have changed constantly, what the advice is on how you handle things, how long you quarantine for, all those things, and they’ve always been right on top of it,” he said. “We can go to them and get the latest advice, and handle things the way they need to be handled.”
In other business:
Hall County Commissioners will consider a resolution of support for the public use of marks at their Dec. 22 meeting.
County EM Director Jon Rosenlund advocated for a county resolution like one that was recently approved in Hamilton County, Lancaster said.
“I don’t see it as a concern, but if someone feels the resolution is appropriate, we have an example of it and it wouldn’t take much to write one up and bring it up at the next meeting,” she said. “But I don’t have an opinion on this, as far as a recommendation.”
Commissioner Jane Richardson made the motion to bring it up for consideration, as she had heard comments in favor of such county support.
“I’ve had a couple of Hall County employees specifically ask me to support this as there are some people who are refusing to wear masks and it makes them feel very uncomfortable,” she said.
The county cannot require the public to wear masks, Lancaster emphasized.
“What we can do is support the notion that people should be wearing masks everywhere,” she said, “let alone in and out of our buildings.”
