Corrections Department taking fewer inmates due to COVID-19

“They’ve been agreeable to us easing up on accepting people, just to try to keep those numbers down,” he said. “I realize that will be hard in the long run on our revenue, but when you need to keep people safe, I think that needs to be our first priority.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster applauded the department for its diligence during the pandemic.

“I’m very grateful for the blessing that we haven’t had any issues,” she said. “If you compare it with the state, what you’ve done thus far and how diligent you’ve been is remarkable. You and your staff need to be commended for that, because I know it takes a lot of extra effort.”

Bahensky thanked Central District Health Department and Hall County Emergency Management for their guidance and providing needed resources.

“Things have changed constantly, what the advice is on how you handle things, how long you quarantine for, all those things, and they’ve always been right on top of it,” he said. “We can go to them and get the latest advice, and handle things the way they need to be handled.”

In other business:

Hall County Commissioners will consider a resolution of support for the public use of marks at their Dec. 22 meeting.