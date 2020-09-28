Counterfeit $100 bill used in marijuana purchase

An 18-year-old Grand Island woman reported that a man paid her with a counterfeit $100 bill in a marijuana transaction Friday morning at 4019 Anne Marie Ave.
The crime was reported by Shelby Glenn, 18, of Grand Island.
Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said the counterfeit case is connected to a burglary committed at the same address Sept. 16. Glenn was one of the two victims in that case. She and the other victim reported that they were assaulted after their residence was broken into by three males.
It has not been determined yet if Glenn will be cited for the marijuana sale, Duering said.
