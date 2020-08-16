By Brandon Summers
Hall County Commissioners approved hiring a new employee for the Buildings and Grounds department despite facing a $2 million budget shortfall.
A new staff member is badly needed, Facilities Director Doone Humphrey told the commissioners at a budget hearing Wednesday.
A new hire would cost roughly $65,000 per year.
Commissioners were considering eliminating the vacant position.
“I’d like to keep that position, and there’s several reasons for that,” Humphrey said.
The department likely will be losing two employees to retirement this year.
“I’d like to have someone come in and learn the ropes prior to them going,” Humphrey said, “because we will be hopefully replacing them, but I’d like to get somebody trained to learn everything that goes on and get acclimated to the different entities we deal with.”
Another reason, Humphrey offered, is the department already is straining to meet the demands placed upon it by the other county offices.
“What department does every department here in the county ask for additional help from?” he asked. “It’s our department, and we have to respond.”
In addition to regular duties of maintaining grounds and equipment, Humphrey’s team also has been called upon for extra help during the pandemic.
In particular, the county’s court system has needed added help with sterilizing spaces, as well as the IT department in helping to ready a new temporary court space, Humphrey said.
“We’ve been able to drop what we’re doing for that,” he said. “What it cost us is a letter to the board last week about the mowing.”
Humphrey did not complain, but stated the department has been “stretched thin.”
“There are times when we can’t cover everything,” he said. “It’s not an additional person. It’s a person we need. We can keep up better and be able to help more efficiently with the other departments when it’s needed.”
Buildings and Grounds also helps the Elections office move equipment.
The department also is responsible for any “in-house” remodeling work when offices need to move to a new space to expand.
“There’s just a lot of jobs we’ve done,” Humphrey said. “We’ve replaced these lights ‘in-house’ in here, and we’ve done most of this building. That saved a tremendous amount of money in labor costs because we’re not paying a contractor the additional 10% to take on the lights.”
Humphrey this year also has been tasked with readying a grant for federal reimbursement of COVID-related expenses.
“That’s slowed my grant writing because I’ve had to do other things,” he said.
The department has been helped by having the parks closed briefly due to the pandemic.
“Next year, if we have a normal year, the parks will be open and we man that seven days a week,” Humphrey said. “In order to man that, to keep from paying out overtime, we’ve had to use people from downtown out there.”
Since Humphrey started, he said as many as four positions have been cut from the department.
“There comes a time when, how do you cut until you start hurting the department?” he said. “We’ve been able to do things a lot more efficiently with the help we have, and they’ve done a great job. We have great people here.”
Commissioner Ron Peterson supported the action, saying that the department has needed an additional team member for more than a year.
Following advertisement and interviews, Humphrey suggested a new employee could start as early as September
