County commissioners applaud JBS safety efforts

Going inside, temperatures were checked and they walked over solution that takes the virus off of shoes.

“This is the same way, every day, employees enter the Swift facility,” she said. “The employees are required to wear a mask and personal protective equipment. On our tour, we were required to wear the same personal protective equipment as the employees.”

Bredthauer said they were told sanitation and disinfecting efforts had intensified, focusing on bathrooms, cafeterias, commons areas and locker rooms.

Break times are staggered, and a second cafeteria was added with partitioned tables.

“I witnessed two employees in the break room continuously cleaning an area someone had sat in, or a vending machine that was touched by an employee,” she said.

Commissioner Ron Peterson said he was impressed by the changes at JBS, especially by its level of automation.

“When it was built in 1965, they didn’t have computers and that kind of thing going on,” Peterson said. “The way they upload the final product into boxes and how that is totally automated, and each forklift has computers on it so they know they’re loading it into the right train. Very impressed with what they’re doing out there.”