County commissioners applaud JBS safety efforts

The Hall County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday applauded JBS Swift in Grand Island for efforts taken to make its facility safer in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The meatpacking facility gained national attention in April as a coronavirus hotspot.
Commissioners were given a tour of the facility last week, and at their Tuesday meeting spoke on the safety improvements now in place.
Board Chairwoman Pam Lancaster said she had been nervous about accepting the invitation, but by the time the group arrived those fears had been allayed.
“We were so incredibly impressed,” Lancaster said. “We went through everything a regular employee would do, and it was amazing. I felt comfortable. I felt secure. At the request of the community, they have stepped up their game. Their employees are well-protected.”
Changes were implemented by JBS Swift in cooperation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Occupational Safety & Health Administration and the Central District Health Department.
Commissioner Karen Bredthauer said she was “pleasantly surprised.”
As the commissioners approached the facility, there were signs posted that wearing a mask is required, Bredthauer reported.
Going inside, temperatures were checked and they walked over solution that takes the virus off of shoes.
“This is the same way, every day, employees enter the Swift facility,” she said. “The employees are required to wear a mask and personal protective equipment. On our tour, we were required to wear the same personal protective equipment as the employees.”
Bredthauer said they were told sanitation and disinfecting efforts had intensified, focusing on bathrooms, cafeterias, commons areas and locker rooms.
Break times are staggered, and a second cafeteria was added with partitioned tables.
“I witnessed two employees in the break room continuously cleaning an area someone had sat in, or a vending machine that was touched by an employee,” she said.
Commissioner Ron Peterson said he was impressed by the changes at JBS, especially by its level of automation.
“When it was built in 1965, they didn’t have computers and that kind of thing going on,” Peterson said. “The way they upload the final product into boxes and how that is totally automated, and each forklift has computers on it so they know they’re loading it into the right train. Very impressed with what they’re doing out there.”
Lancaster expressed gratitude for JBS and all its efforts, such as its involvement in Hero Flights and the Hamburgers for Heroes fundraiser.
“They have been a great community partner before it was kind of the ‘thing’ to be a great community partner,” she said. “They’ve been there for us for over 10 years, and that’s amazing, providing all the meat when it came to various fundraisers.”
