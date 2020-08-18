To combat coronavirus and other pathogens, Hall County is looking at using a plasma air ionizer for its air handling systems in its buildings.
The device uses an electronic charge to create a plasma field with a high concentration of positive and negative ions.
The ions attract particles, pathogens and gas molecules. Enough particulates attach to the ion that it then can be captured by a filter and removed from the air stream.
It also helps to break down pathogens by denying them needed hydrogen.
Facilities Director Doone Humphrey called it an affordable solution.
“Since the pandemic started, I’ve been researching a lot of different ways we can make our buildings more disease-free and sanitary for the public and our employees,” he said.
Humphrey decided not to pursue ultraviolet light, which also can destroy pathogens.
“There’s the hazard of handling it (ultraviolet), the cost,” he said. “Every two years you have to change out the lightbulbs and it becomes a hazmat issue. If they get aimed wrong inside your air handler, it will destroy your filters and that can cost you a lot.”
The ionizer device costs 0.25 to 0.45 cents per cubic feet of air per minute, according to Brad McKewon, sales engineer for Omaha-based Mechanical Sales.
A typical household air handler generates 2,400 CFM, McKewon said.
CFM figures for the county’s administration building were not available.
“As you get larger, your cost for CFM goes down,” he said. “With applied products, it’s a little harder to put a value on it.”
The device can last roughly 10 to 15 years, and has no maintenance costs.
An ionizer can reduce COVID-19 by 99.4% over 30 minutes, and norovirus by 93.5%, McKewon said.
COVID-19 can pass through air, and is small enough to remain suspended in the air.
A human hair is 50 to 70 microns in diameter, and the coronavirus is only 2.5 microns.
“When you send air into a space, you also have a return air duct to remove the air from that space, return it to your filter, clean it and resend it into the air stream,” he said. “A lot of that particulate is so small it can stay suspended for an extended period of time.”
Like snowflakes collected into a snowball, a charged ion collects enough particulates that it then can be filtered, McKewon said.
The ionizer also “deactivates” pathogens by damaging the surface of the virus.
“Even if it was, let’s say, injected into your body, it would not allow you to become infected with that virus,” McKewon said. “We’re damaging the structure of that virus. It’s not going to infect you like it would otherwise.”
There is a great demand for the product from commercial and industrial entities for its use in pathogen control, McKewon said.
“A lot of building owners are looking for ways to effectively improve their indoor air quality environment, reduce the possibility for infection and keep their employees safe,” he said.
Board Chair Pam Lancaster called the presentation useful.
“It was very informative,” she said.
No action was taken Tuesday toward modifying the county’s air handling systems.
