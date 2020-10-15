County District 2 candidates focused on fiscal responsibility

The two candidates running for the Hall County District 2 seat are incumbent Karen Bredthauer and challenger Bill Mowinkel. There are several options to vote in this year’s general election, which is Nov. 3. See the Election Commissioner tab at hallcountyne.gov for details.

Karen Bredthauer

Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?

A: I will maintain a philosophy to cut unnecessary spending, maximize efficiency, and focus on the priorities most important to residents in order to reduce their tax burden. I will utilize my business and leadership skills to recruit for the expansion of our local economy to create opportunities for desirable employment and affordable housing. My dedication to supporting the needs of veterans and senior citizens will not waiver. I will actively support educational opportunities that achieve a pathway for meeting private business needs for skilled workforce in technical and medical fields. I am dedicated to working with law enforcement to make Hall County communities a safer place to live and work. I care about you and my home of the past 35 years.

Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?