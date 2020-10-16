County District 6 candidates focus on serving community

1. I support working with the Health Department and, in turn, business to ensure that Hall County is given the best and most current information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and all disease, keeping our people as safe as possible.

A: When re-elected, I will continue to be the same conservative voice for all the people of District 6 and Hall County. I will continue to work with elected and appointed officials to accomplish the needs of the county in the most efficient, cost-effective manner possible. I will continue to support law enforcement, economic development, our elderly and our veterans. I will continue to watch every dollar spent and keep a firm hold on the budget and taxes. I am predictable. You can count on me doing the same job I have done for Hall County for the past 12 years. I will always have your best interest at heart and continue to conduct myself in a manner in which you can be proud.