County employees donate blankets, stuffed animals to local agencies

Hall County employees donated nearly 200 items to local nonprofit agencies on Wednesday.
The items include blankets, pillows and stuffed animals, and were sent to Hope Harbor and Crisis Center of Grand Island, as well as Grand Island Salvation Army.
It took three vehicles from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office to deliver the items.
County Clerk Marla Conley has been coordinating the effort since December.
“Especially this year, when you see people having gone through everything they have gone through, if you can make somebody smile and enjoy a warm blanket, it’s well worth it,” she said.
“Happiness is a Warm Blanket & Pillow” started in 2017, Conley explained.
“We’ve carried that through every year,” she said. “We contact every department and ask them to donate these things. And it continues to grow every year.”
The goal is for every adult and child to have a pillow and blanket, Conley said.
“When they leave, they can take it with them,” she said.
The donation was appreciated at Hope Harbor, marketing coordinator Jennifer Figueroa said.
“Hope Harbor feels very grateful to receive the donation from the Hall County Administration Building, Hall County Road Department, county attorney building, public defender’s office, county sheriff, Corrections Department, and clerk of the District Court,” she said. “We are touched to receive a thoughtful and useful donation, especially as the weather begins to get colder.”
Crisis Center of Grand Island also received the county’s gift warmly, marketing coordinator Renae Swanson said.
“We are overwhelmingly grateful for the donations today from Hall County employees,” she said. “These gifts mean we can keep our survivors warm on these cold Nebraska winter days. These items can be something the survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking can take with them once their nightmare is over. We want to thank the Hall County employees for thinking of our survivors and their needs during the most unimaginable times of their lives.”
Pam Lancaster, Hall County Board of Commissioners chairwoman, applauded the generosity of the county’s employees.
“The response from our Hall County employees to people in need has been wonderful,” Lancaster said. “Every year, it just grows and grows. People recognize how valuable these items are to people in need. It’s our pleasure to be able to give to folks who will have a warmer, softer spot to sleep.”
Commissioner Gary Quandt also helped to ready the items for delivery.
Capt. T.J. Arends of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said he was glad to participate in the effort.
“It’s good to help people out in times of need, and if we can help out it’s for the best and that’s good for the community, as well,” Arends said.
Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad and Sgt. Jason Smith, along with Arends, helped to ready the items and each delivered them to the local agencies.
For the drive, Conley purchased 10 no-sew blankets locally and completed them with help.
“There wasn’t any way I was going to get 10 of those done myself, so some of the girls down in the Motor Vehicles Department volunteered and they helped me with the blankets,” she said.
Such an effort is only successful because of the county’s employees, Conley said
“It’s amazing,” she said. “A big thank you goes to the county employees because they’re very generous and they’ve always donated.”