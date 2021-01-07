County employees donate blankets, stuffed animals to local agencies

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Crisis Center of Grand Island also received the county’s gift warmly, marketing coordinator Renae Swanson said.

“We are overwhelmingly grateful for the donations today from Hall County employees,” she said. “These gifts mean we can keep our survivors warm on these cold Nebraska winter days. These items can be something the survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking can take with them once their nightmare is over. We want to thank the Hall County employees for thinking of our survivors and their needs during the most unimaginable times of their lives.”

Pam Lancaster, Hall County Board of Commissioners chairwoman, applauded the generosity of the county’s employees.

“The response from our Hall County employees to people in need has been wonderful,” Lancaster said. “Every year, it just grows and grows. People recognize how valuable these items are to people in need. It’s our pleasure to be able to give to folks who will have a warmer, softer spot to sleep.”

Commissioner Gary Quandt also helped to ready the items for delivery.

Capt. T.J. Arends of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said he was glad to participate in the effort.