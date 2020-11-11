County honors employees who have served their country

Hall County employees who have served their country were honored by Don Shuda, veterans service officer, at Tuesday’s meeting of the Hall County Board of Commissioners.

Among those recognized were county Commissioners Butch Hurst and Ron Peterson.

“Veterans Day is a day to honor our heroes, to remember their achievements, their courage and their dedication, and to say ‘thank you’ for their sacrifices,” Shuda said. “Thinking of the heroes who join us in everyday life and those who are only in spirit, a person can’t help but feel awed by the enormity of what we encounter.”

He added, “Every day we stand in the midst of patriots and the family and friends of those who have nobly served.”

The families of veterans were also honored.

“Family members have lived through difficult times and often taken the heavy load to keep the home fires burning,” Shuda said.

Service members may come from all walks of life, he said, but share several fundamental qualities, such as courage, dedication and integrity.