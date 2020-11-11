County honors employees who have served their country

Hall County employees who have served their country were honored by Don Shuda, veterans service officer, at Tuesday’s meeting of the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
Among those recognized were county Commissioners Butch Hurst and Ron Peterson.
“Veterans Day is a day to honor our heroes, to remember their achievements, their courage and their dedication, and to say ‘thank you’ for their sacrifices,” Shuda said. “Thinking of the heroes who join us in everyday life and those who are only in spirit, a person can’t help but feel awed by the enormity of what we encounter.”
He added, “Every day we stand in the midst of patriots and the family and friends of those who have nobly served.”
The families of veterans were also honored.
“Family members have lived through difficult times and often taken the heavy load to keep the home fires burning,” Shuda said.
Service members may come from all walks of life, he said, but share several fundamental qualities, such as courage, dedication and integrity.
“Many of them didn’t ask to leave their homes to fight a war. They were called to be a part of something that was larger than themselves,” Shuda said. “They were ordinary people who responded in extraordinary ways. They rose to the nation’s call because they were needed.”
Veterans Day is only one way to honor “those who have made so great a sacrifice,” he said.
“We have awarded medals to many soldiers, added their names to monuments, and named buildings for them to honor them for their bravery, but nothing can ever replace the hole left behind by a fallen service member,” Shuda said, “and no number of medals and ribbons can comfort the ones left behind.”
Commission Chairwoman Pam Lancaster applauded Shuda for his own service, both to his country and for 33 years in Hall County.
“You’ve been a patriot for a very long time. I would guess for your whole life,” Lancaster said. “Thank you for all you’ve done for Hall County and all you’ve done for Hall County veterans.”
Shuda also updated commissioners on an effort to turn the veterans cemetery next to the former Grand Island Veterans Home in Grand Island into a state veterans cemetery.
He has been working with John Hilgert, Nebraska director of veterans affairs in Lincoln, as the project advances.
“They’ve hired an architect, so we’re waiting on the actual drawings for the cemetery, so we can move forward in collecting some money for that cause,” Shuda said.
The project requires 10% of the actual cost as a local match, as determined by the Veterans Administration.
“We estimate we’ll need about $800,000 for that to happen,” Shuda said. “You have to have your matching funds before the VA is going to step up with their money.”
Shuda reported that the Hall County Veterans Service Officers Association has donated $8,000 for the project.
“As we get the drawings back from the architect and move forward with the cemetery, we’ll be able to go into some bigger businesses and firms to ask for larger donations,” he said.
Shuda hopes the project will be completed quickly.
“We’d like to make this happen in 2021,” he said. “The VA federal listing comes out in July 2021. If we could make that happen we could be on the road to starting this in October 2021.”
