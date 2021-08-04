County hosts public hearing on upcoming bridge, road projects

Hall County Highway Department has a slate of repair projects ready for 2022.

A public hearing on the projects was held at Tuesday’s Hall County Board of Commissioners meeting. No comments were offered.

Highway Superintendent Steve Riehle detailed the projects for the commissioners.

Efforts will focus on road resurfacing and replacing culverts, Riehle said.

“The one- and six- (year plan) changed a little bit as a result of the budget discussions, but the projects have stayed the same,” he said. “The ‘one-and-six’ is the plan and is contingent on the budget process and the funds that get approved for the budget.”

With the public hearing concluded, commissioners will take action on the road plan at their Aug. 17 meeting.

Included in the county’s proposed one- and six-year plan for 2022 are:

-- Replace timber bridge with a concrete box culvert on north 70th Road. This will be done as part of a county bridge match program with 55% of the construction being reimbursed by Nebraska Department of Transportation via the Transportation Innovation Act.