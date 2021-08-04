County hosts public hearing on upcoming bridge, road projects

Hall County Highway Department has a slate of repair projects ready for 2022.
A public hearing on the projects was held at Tuesday’s Hall County Board of Commissioners meeting. No comments were offered.
Highway Superintendent Steve Riehle detailed the projects for the commissioners.
Efforts will focus on road resurfacing and replacing culverts, Riehle said.
“The one- and six- (year plan) changed a little bit as a result of the budget discussions, but the projects have stayed the same,” he said. “The ‘one-and-six’ is the plan and is contingent on the budget process and the funds that get approved for the budget.”
With the public hearing concluded, commissioners will take action on the road plan at their Aug. 17 meeting.
Included in the county’s proposed one- and six-year plan for 2022 are:
-- Replace timber bridge with a concrete box culvert on north 70th Road. This will be done as part of a county bridge match program with 55% of the construction being reimbursed by Nebraska Department of Transportation via the Transportation Innovation Act.
“The (State) Department of Roads wants us to get plans bid and a contractor on board, and go to a concrete box culvert,” Riehle said. “Department of Roads will complete the design of the concrete box culvert for reinforcing steel and we have to do the plans and bid specifications.”
-- Replace a pony truss bridge on Sky Park Road, between Chapman and Prairie roads. Construction materials for the bridge will be delivered in September.
-- Extend Rosedale Road concrete box culvert. The project has been long needed, as the current culvert is too narrow, Riehle said Tuesday.
-- Replace Burwick Road timber bridge with corrugated metal pipe.
-- Wiseman Road, replace concrete box culvert with corrugated metal pipe. This project will be done in conjunction with Buffalo County, Riehle said.
-- Resurfacing North Road. “North Road may not be the road we pick because it doesn’t have as much traffic as some other roads,” Riehle said.
-- Replacing failing Guenther Road corrugated metal pipe. “This was added to the project list because there’s a culvert pipe there that’s failing,” Riehle said. “It will be a single culvert pipe on Guenther Road, west of Highway 11, just north of Wood River.”
-- Resurfacing Schimmer Road. This may be moved from the one-year plan to the six-year plan, depending on which projects are picked for resurfacing this fall and spring, Riehle said.
-- Replace two failing Buffalo Road corrugated metal pipe culverts, south and west of Amick Acres subdivision. “There’s a temporary patch on one culvert and the other culvert is old, and we’d like to replace both of those with some sort of twin or even a single culvert,” he said.
-- Drainage improvement at Platte Valley Industrial Park. This is a cooperative project being done with park’s businesses, city of Grand Island, Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp., Central Platte Natural Resources District and Hall County.
To improve drainage, ditches will be expanded to take water to a side channel next to the Wood River diversion and carry it to the Platte River.
The project also may be eligible for American Recovery Act funds, Riehle noted.
It is expected to cost roughly $625,000, including an $85,000 share from Hall County with the rest divided among the other entities.