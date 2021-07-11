County officials to train for deadly leak scenario

“They have a path that comes to the back of our property, follows it and also goes to Capital (Avenue),” Thomas said. “They really hate it if someone’s on their property, though. That would also be by permission.”

An emergency plan is needed, Thomas said.

“How this facility’s been there for 35 years without one, I don’t know. But I would like to have that resolved by the end of this year,” he said.

Fire Chief Cory Schmidt described anhydrous ammonia as “a very strange creature.”

“It all depends on what the climate is like,” he said. “If you have a clear still day, anhydrous is going to go straight up into the atmosphere. If you have a humid day, it’s going to want to stay lower to the ground.”

Thomas asked LECP for its support in requesting access to the Petersen Farms route.

“As a person running a business, for me to approach them is one thing, but as a community group, has a little more clout to it,” he said.

A letter was drafted to Petersen Farms requesting access for a full-scale exercise to test the evacuation plan to be completed in conjunction with GIFD.