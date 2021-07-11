County officials to train for deadly leak scenario

It might never happen, but Jeff Thomas, general manager of Lineage Logistics, wants Hall County to be prepared in case there is an anhydrous ammonia leak.
At a Thursday meeting of the Hall County Local Emergency Plan Committee, which was held at the National Guard Army and Aviation Support Facility in Grand Island, Thomas asked the emergency plan committee for their support in readying an evacuation plan.
Anhydrous ammonia is toxic.
It is used as a refrigerant for companies and as a weed-killer on farms.
There are three companies on West Roberts Street, off Broadwell Avenue, that use the chemical: Lineage, McCain Foods and AmeriCold.
Roberts Street is basically a one-way street.
“In the event that there’s a leak at any one of these facilities and you have a northwest wind, and you have a vapor cloud, guess what? You’re stuck,” Thomas said. “You’re not going anywhere.”
The Comprehensive Environmental Response Compensation and Liability Act requires companies that work with hazardous chemicals to develop emergency action plans, Thomas said.
“We’re required annually to do a physical evacuation,” he explained.
Hall County LECP is tasked with developing and reviewing these plans in response to a potential chemical accident.
The committee includes members from Grand Island Fire Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Central Nebraska Regional Airport, Grand Island Public School, CHI Health St. Francis and Hall County Board of Commissioners.
Thomas proposed reaching out to Petersen Farms Inc., which is adjacent to the Lineage property.
A path that runs along the Petersen property goes south from Roberts Street to Capital Avenue.
A culvert could be constructed in a ditch to create an escape route access.
Thomas proposed that LECP ask Petersen for permission to use the path in an emergency, and to conduct a full-scale evacuation exercise later this year.
“If we would have an emergency, we’d have to leave as soon as possible,” Thomas said. “We’d like to have access to put a culvert in, and have a little bit of a driveway, so we have access to Capital to get out of there.”
The problem is rain, Thomas said.
“If the ground’s wet, we’re basically going to have 30 to 45 cars sitting out there stuck in mud,” he said. “This year’s not a problem because it’s dry, but I’ve seen it in the past where it’s almost impassable with a four-wheel drive.”
A second option is a gravel path owned by Burlington Northern Sante Fe railway.
“They have a path that comes to the back of our property, follows it and also goes to Capital (Avenue),” Thomas said. “They really hate it if someone’s on their property, though. That would also be by permission.”
An emergency plan is needed, Thomas said.
“How this facility’s been there for 35 years without one, I don’t know. But I would like to have that resolved by the end of this year,” he said.
Fire Chief Cory Schmidt described anhydrous ammonia as “a very strange creature.”
“It all depends on what the climate is like,” he said. “If you have a clear still day, anhydrous is going to go straight up into the atmosphere. If you have a humid day, it’s going to want to stay lower to the ground.”
Thomas asked LECP for its support in requesting access to the Petersen Farms route.
“As a person running a business, for me to approach them is one thing, but as a community group, has a little more clout to it,” he said.
A letter was drafted to Petersen Farms requesting access for a full-scale exercise to test the evacuation plan to be completed in conjunction with GIFD.
“This evacuation exercise would consist of numerous employee vehicles leaving McCain Foods and Lineage Logistics and heading directly east from Roberts Street, through the fields, on what looks like a possible driveway,” Thomas read from the draft of the letter.