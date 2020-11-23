County seeks $1.93M in CARES funds for Sheriff’s Office, corrections

Hall County has applied for $1.93 million in reimbursements for COVID-related expenses from the Sheriff’s Office and Department of Corrections.
Reimbursements are being offered via federal CARES Act funds administered by the state of Nebraska.
“The state allowed counties and municipalities to apply for a grant to recoup some of the costs for labor during a certain period of time for the pandemic,” said Doone Humphrey, Hall County director of buildings and grounds.
The grant reimburses first responder expenses for a three-month period, from March through May, for Hall County, that’s the Sheriff’s Office.
“We applied for that one, and they said the Corrections Department could be a part of that, so we had to scramble and figure out how much theirs was,” Humphrey said. “They would be allowed to get reimbursed for their hours, too, during the COVID pandemic.”
The deadline for the applications was Nov. 15. An application for the Sheriff’s Office was completed early.
“We had about a month to put together one for the Corrections Department,” Humphrey said.
Altogether, the county will be eligible for $1.93 million in reimbursements.
The amount is smaller than a city’s claim would be, Humphrey explained, as cities have fire and police departments and EMTs.
“This is a pretty good size for the county,” he said. “We’ll take it.”
The grant request includes everything from salaries to employee benefits.
The pandemic forced both departments in March to suddenly have to buy personal protective equipment and sanitizing supplies.
Those expenses continue.
The Corrections Department spends about $5,000 per month on such items.
“The Sheriff’s Office is a little bit less than that,” Humphrey said. “The rest of the county runs less than that, too.”
If approved, the funds would be disbursed sometime in 2021. A specific date is not known.
“They haven’t notified us when they’re going to disburse those funds,” Humphrey said.
It will not be a quick turnaround, he expects, as many applications from the state’s counties will have to be processed.
“They’ve got a lot of counties and paperwork to go through,” Humphrey said. “They asked for pre-pandemic pay stubs and then pandemic pay stubs. They want to make sure the counties didn’t make adjustments to payments after the pandemic started.”
Hall County is pursuing other sources of reimbursement, as well.
A grant application for FEMA funds is still being completed, Humphrey said.
“I had to put that on the back burner when we got these ones for sheriffs and corrections came up, so we could get those done in a timely manner,” he said.
A grant from U.S. Department of Justice for $58,000 was approved in October.
“We’re getting some of the money back,” Humphrey said.
It has been a challenge for county staff to get the needed information collected to apply for the CARES Act funds, he said.
“It was all put together and printed on forms they gave us to fill out and sent to them,” Humphrey said. “They’re being reviewed right now, but it will take some time because there’s a lot of counties going after this money and I’m sure they’ll all get some of it.”
