County seeks $1.93M in CARES funds for Sheriff’s Office, corrections

Hall County has applied for $1.93 million in reimbursements for COVID-related expenses from the Sheriff’s Office and Department of Corrections.

Reimbursements are being offered via federal CARES Act funds administered by the state of Nebraska.

“The state allowed counties and municipalities to apply for a grant to recoup some of the costs for labor during a certain period of time for the pandemic,” said Doone Humphrey, Hall County director of buildings and grounds.

The grant reimburses first responder expenses for a three-month period, from March through May, for Hall County, that’s the Sheriff’s Office.

“We applied for that one, and they said the Corrections Department could be a part of that, so we had to scramble and figure out how much theirs was,” Humphrey said. “They would be allowed to get reimbursed for their hours, too, during the COVID pandemic.”

The deadline for the applications was Nov. 15. An application for the Sheriff’s Office was completed early.

“We had about a month to put together one for the Corrections Department,” Humphrey said.

Altogether, the county will be eligible for $1.93 million in reimbursements.